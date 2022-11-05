Skip to main content

Oklahoma-Baylor Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Ross Lovelace offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' home game with the Baylor Bears.

NORMAN — Unranked Oklahoma and unranked Baylor come into Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium with 5-3 overall records. AllSooners has four reporters on site to cover the game.

This live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

12:04 p.m.

Two hours to kickoff, and there's currently one Sooner on the field ahead of pregame warmups: defensive tackle Jordan Kelley. More Sooners will be here soon.

The Baylor travel party is just pulling into the stadium.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Generic - OU lights

Oklahoma-Baylor GameDay: X-Factor

Kelley - TCU

Oklahoma-Baylor GameDay: Under the Radar

FB - Baylor Bears, Siaki Ika

Baylor Bears: By the Numbers

— JH

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Generic - OU lights
Football

Oklahoma-Baylor GameDay: X-Factor

By John E. Hoover
Kelley - TCU
Football

Oklahoma-Baylor GameDay: Under the Radar

By John E. Hoover
FB - Baylor Bears, Siaki Ika
Football

Baylor Bears: By the Numbers

By Ryan Chapman
Jacob Gall - Brian Asamoah
Football

Oklahoma-Baylor: Our Picks

By John E. Hoover
Michael Turk-Zach Schmit
Football

Oklahoma-Baylor: Three Keys to the Game

By John E. Hoover
OU-Bay Preview
Football

WATCH: Week 10 Oklahoma-Baylor Preview

By Josh Callaway
Dave Aranda 1
Football

Oklahoma-Baylor: One Big Thing

By John E. Hoover
Jalil Farooq - ISU
Football

How Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq Has Quickly Evolved Into an All-Purpose Weapon

By John E. Hoover