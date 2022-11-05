Oklahoma-Baylor Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Ross Lovelace offer their real-time observations from the Sooners' home game with the Baylor Bears.

NORMAN — Unranked Oklahoma and unranked Baylor come into Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium with 5-3 overall records. AllSooners has four reporters on site to cover the game.

This live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

12:04 p.m.

Two hours to kickoff, and there's currently one Sooner on the field ahead of pregame warmups: defensive tackle Jordan Kelley. More Sooners will be here soon.

The Baylor travel party is just pulling into the stadium.

— JH