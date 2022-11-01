NORMAN — Laying motionless on the turf at TCU, Damond Harmon felt the fear wash over him.

“It was very scary for me,” Harmon said, “I’m not gonna lie.”

Harmon said he suffered a neck stinger and concussion in the late stages of the Sooners’ 55-24 loss to the Horned Frogs. He lay on the field at Amon G. Carter Stadium for almost 15 minutes, unable to move while medical personnel attended to him.

He eventually was carted off the field, placed into an ambulance and driven to a nearby hospital.

All while experiencing paralysis.

“Like, not being able to feel the right side of my body was pretty crazy,” he said. “And I didn't know what was gonna happen for me. So I was kind of like more scared than hurt. Like, more scared than anything.”

“It was at the hospital, you know, my lips and everything was numb. So when I got to the hospital, I just kind of like prayed. As soon as we pulled into the hospital, I started praying.”

It’s every football player’s worst nightmare. And every football parent’s.

“I got a doc to call my mom (Lee Harris) while we were in the ambulance,” Harmon said Monday night after the Sooners’ practice for this week’s game against Baylor.

“My mom was just going crazy. Like, I just wanted her to hear my voice so she could know that I was conscious and know that I was good. I just wanted to let her know that I was going to be good. And I didn't even know at the time that I was gonna be good. But I just wanted to reassure my mom that we fight on that side. We fight in my family, so I knew I was gonna be good.”

Harmon described the uncertainty that led to terror.

“I was breathing super, super, super hard trying to just think about what was really going on — and it was just a whole lot,” he said.

“Just, I didn't know. Like, I was scared of the unknown. I didn't know what was gonna happen to me. Like, I didn't know if I was gonna get the feeling back, ever. And then more and more things just started going numb. So I was just like, ‘Yo, like, what's going on here?’ So that's kind of like what it was for me, just more fear of the unknown than anything.”

Harmon has a tattoo on his left wrist as a tribute to his uncle, who died when he was young. He said he was able to touch the tattoo and it assured him. Within minutes, his condition began to improve.

“I just prayed, I touched my wrist, and literally like, 15 minutes after I got into a hospital bed, all the feeling came back, literally,” he said.



While Harmon spent most of Saturday in the recovery room, he said the OU medical staff waited with him.

“Just so thankful for that support,” Harmon said. “I’m thankful, so thankful. They didn't have to do that. And I love those guys for that.”

He said OU’s team of doctors and athletic trainers gave him reassurance, from the field to the hospital to Norman.

“Very supportive,” Harmon said. “I will say that about this staff we have here: they love us, like their own kids. But in that moment right there, they were just trying to keep me calm, and letting me know that everything was gonna be OK and they had my back and, you know, everything was fine. So I believed in them and I'm always gonna believe in them. Especially from that day.”

Harmon said he has gone back and watched the play, but he didn’t necessarily need to. He remembers it all.

“I remember everything on the play,” he said. “I was on a fit (in the gap on a running play). I came down, I made a tackle and then that's when everything just went black.”

TCU running back Emani Bailey took a handoff over left tackle and Harmon — a sophomore from Virginia making his second career start — slipped to his knees. As Bailey approached an angle to cut back, Harmon leaned in and hit Bailey’s thigh with his facemask while still on his knees. His head snapped back and he was out.

“I kinda went to my knees to make the tackle instead of like putting my whole body on him, and it put my head and neck in a bad position,” Harmon said. “So I caught a knee to the head, and … my head actually jerked all the way back.”

After Harmon got back to Norman, he missed the next two games (Texas and Kansas), then started running again during the open date.

He was cleared to practice full contact last week.

“Yeah, feel everything feels great,” he said. “I wear a little protective piece on my shoulder pads. So my head and neck can't jerk back anymore.”

He was suited up for last week’s win at Iowa State, and even went through warmups.

“Amazing. I was so happy,” he said. “Like, I’ve always been in warm-ups and stuff like that when I was out, but just being able to put my pads on and get back out there with the family, with the guys — like, I missed it.

“It just feels totally different when you're around it and when you're actually in it with them, watching them struggle, struggling with them, going through everything together. Like, it just — it just hit differently. And it was amazing.”