Why QB John Mateer Believes Oklahoma's Offense is 'Taking the Next Step'
ATLANTA — This summer, John Mateer has been working to elevate Oklahoma’s offense even further.
Both Mateer and new OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle were pleased with the progress the unit made in learning the new scheme through spring practice, but the Oklahoma quarterback identified summer workouts as a crucial time to continue to progress.
At SEC Media Days, Mateer said his unit has taken a necessary leap.
“It’s taking the next step,” Mateer said on Wednesday. “I think we have a lot of good offensive leaders that really, really care about the outcome of this team. And that matters a lot. So it’s been great.”
Mateer and Arbuckle have tough jobs this year.
The duo, along with quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski, are all taking the step up from Washington State to battle one of the toughest schedules in the country at Oklahoma.
And they have the added pressure of 2025 representing a make-or-break year for head coach Brent Venables.
But having that trio all make the move together has helped the Sooners kickstart the process of installing a new offense with the goal of getting the program back in the College Football Playoff.
“The spring was good,” Mateer said. “There was days it should have been better. Same with the summer. Then fall camp, it will be the same.”
Venables’ defense made a dramatic improvement last season, and that side of the ball has helped the offense grow over the offseason.
“We’re all chasing perfection, and that’s really hard to do,” Mateer said. “And this defense is really good, so that’s going to challenge us even more. But we’re going to get to where we need to be.”
Mateer shined in Arbuckle’s offense in 2024.
He threw for 3,139 yards and 29 scores, only throwing seven interceptions, while completing 64.6 percent of his passes.
Mateer also added 826 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 178 carries, and his 44 total touchdowns led the FBS.
Entering his third year in Arbuckle’s system, Mateer said he wanted to improve his decision-making.
Battling the SEC size and speed of the OU defense on the practice field helped him adjust to the athleticism of the defenses he’ll face in the fall. But by helping Arbuckle teach his new teammates the offense, Mateer believes he was able to hone the mental side of his game.
“Teaching, I think, it’s scientifically proven that it’s the best way to learn something,” Mateer said. “So being able to do that is huge. And because, pre-snap, you can think about what you should do and where you should go. But once the play starts, it has to be instincts.
“So being able to know those instincts and have them wired into my brain is huge. I get to the next progression, and that’s been a huge thing I’ve been wanting to work on.”
Mateer has relished the chance to move to Oklahoma alongside his offensive coordinator, and he’s ready to embrace the expectations of playing quarterback in Norman.
“Coach Venables does a great job making sure I don’t put too much pressure on myself,” Mateer said. “The media says this and that, but that’s not what it’s about. It’s about me and what I do every day, and what I bring to this team and how I lift up my teammates.”