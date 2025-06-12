Oklahoma Center Troy Everett Looking to Install Leadership, Continuity in O-Line
Oklahoma’s offensive line didn’t experience much continuity in 2024.
Troy Everett is doing what he can to change that.
Everett, a redshirt senior center, is a returner to the Sooners’ offensive line, which looks much different than it did a year ago. Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh played eight unique starting lineups in the Sooners’ first nine games.
Between collecting a handful of transfers and signing a couple of 2025 recruits, OU went through an offensive line overhaul — and so far, Everett likes the result.
“Everyone knows last year wasn't good, but I think this year having a solid group we're not going to have six, seven different lineups every week hopefully,” Everett said. “Stuff happens, but I like where we're at right now.”
Three linemen from the 2024 team — Geirean Hatchett, Joshua Bates and Eugene Brooks — transferred out of the program, while Spencer Brown and Michael Tarquin graduated.
The line was a major focus for OU in the transfer portal, as the Sooners signed Luke Baklenko (Stanford), Jake Maikkula (Stanford) and Derek Simmons (Western Carolina). They also signed five offensive linemen in their recruiting class: Michael Fasusi, Ryan Fodje, Sean Hutton, Owen Hollenbeck and Darius Afalava.
As someone who has played four seasons of college football — two in Norman after transferring from Appalachian State in 2022 — Everett has helped his new teammates adjust to the program.
“I've been fortunate to be around a bunch of great older guys so when I've gotten to an older position I've been able to use what I've learned and help those younger guys and just be a voice for them,” Everett said.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
SEC Sets the Rest of Oklahoma's 2025 Kickoff Windows
Oklahoma Transfer Running Back Jaydn Ott Film Review
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from CB Derrick Johnson II
It’s not just Oklahoma’s offensive line that looks different; every offensive position is restructured.
Most notably, the Sooners hired Ben Arbuckle — Washington State’s former offensive coordinator — to replace Zac Alley, who departed for the same role at West Virginia after the 2024 season. OU signed John Mateer, WSU’s former quarterback, to play with his former coordinator.
The Sooners also added transfer running back Jaydn Ott (Cal) and wideouts Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas), Javonnie Gibson (Arkansas-Pine Bluff), Keontez Lewis (Southern Illinois) and Josiah Martin (Cal).
Everett knows that the line must have the continuity that it didn’t have last season for the offense to improve. And he believes that the Sooners laid the groundwork during spring ball to do so.
“Arbuckle brings a lot of energy in there, and John (Mateer), those two are on the same page so it's like having Arbuckle on the field,” Everett said. “It's very helpful for us so I don't have to worry about everything out there. John can help me and I can help him so we're on the same page.”
Everett said the line’s improved chemistry will allow the unit to be significantly more efficient in 2025.
According to one of his teammates, Everett and fellow offensive line veteran Febechi Nwaiwu are a big reason why the unit is so close.
“They’ve done nothing but bring in that work ethic, bring in that intensity every single practice,” Fasusi said. “Not just them, but they’re making sure they’re bringing that with the whole O-line. So, having guys like that, that know the game, have experience and know everything there is to know about footwork, how to use their hands, about the physicality of the game—the mental (aspect) of the game, having those guys has been more than helpful. I’ve got my notes with like three pages of what they’re just talking about every meeting we have.”
It’s hard to predict Oklahoma’s depth chart for the season opener against Illinois State, but Everett will likely compete for the starting center job with Maikkula, who started 11 games for Stanford in 2024.
Whether Everett has a starting or reserve role in Week 1, the center knows how he can benefit his team.
“I think I've always been a pretty good leader; I think it just kind of shows,” Everett said. “I like how everybody wants to get better and I think it's going to be a fun year.”