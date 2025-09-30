Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Gives Some Great News on the Injury Front
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables offered some good news during his weekly coaches show on Sunday.
On “Sooner Football With Brent Venables,” the OU coach said the team will finally have a couple of long-injured players back on the field.
“We got a couple guys coming back this week in Javonnie Gibson and — provided there's no setbacks — Eli Bowen,” Venables said. “So, excited to see those guys get back into the rhythm. They've been practicing for the last couple of weeks. So we'll give them a little action and see where they're at.”
Bowen jumped into the starting lineup last year as a true freshman and immediately became Oklahoma’s best cornerback. However, after missing most of spring practice with a leg injury, he was unavailable all preseason and hasn’t played in a game yet.
Gibson, a transfer from Arkansas-Pine Bluff, was the Sooners’ most reliable and explosive wide receiver in spring practice but late last spring suffered a broken leg. He missed all of camp, and only recently has been suiting up for games but still hasn’t played.
Their return comes at a good time for OU — both the offense and the defense.
The No. 5-ranked Sooners are coming off their first open date of the season with an undefeated 4-0 record following a 24-17 win over Auburn in Norman on Sept. 20.
OU hosts Kent State on Saturday at Owen Field in the final non-conference game of 2025. The Golden Flashes are 1-3 with three straight defeats to No. 24 Texas Tech, Buffalo and No. 7 Florida State. The Seminoles and Red Raiders combined to outscore Kent State 140-24.
OU is a 45 1/2-point favorite, according to DraftKings sports book.
Up next for the Sooners is the annual showdown with Texas. The Longhorns are 3-1 with three straight wins after dropping their opener at defending national champion Ohio State. Texas’ non-conference performances have been largely uneven and the preseason No. 1-ranked team has since fallen to No. 9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Sophomore Michael Hawkins takes over at quarterback this week for injured starter John Mateer, who suffered a broken thumb in the first quarter of the Auburn victory and had what was termed “successful: surgery in California on Wednesday.
Venables said the team has had its best off week since he returned as head coach in 2022 and has made focused improvements all week as the coaching staff’s efforts were spent on self-scouting the team’s tendencies.
Venables said while it’s a tough draw for Mateer — he was largely considered the early favorite for the Heisman Trophy — he’s nonetheless excited to see Hawkins return to the lineup after he made four starts last year as a true freshman, including a big road win at Auburn.
“Mike Hawkins, is he's in a different place from a maturity standpoint, how he leads, how he competes, his ability to execute the offense,” Venables said. “I think the game has slowed down for him. He would be the first one to tell you — think he was interviewing with the media tonight, so I don't want to speak for him — (but) I think it's fair to say he's a more confident player because he's played more ball.
“He's physically different, his body and the coaches have done a really nice job at figuring out ‘These are things that he's good at,’ and how we want to build the offense around him.”