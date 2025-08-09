Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Names Six Offensive Players Bringing ‘Juice’ to Camp
NORMAN — Oklahoma desperately needs better offensive play in 2025.
The Sooners averaged just 24 points per game last season, which was 15th out of the SEC’s 16 squads. They struggled most in the passing game, averaging just 175.8 passing yards per game.
OU’s offense, though, is almost entirely reloaded.
Between transfer portal additions and Class of 2025 signees, Sooners coach Brent Venables expects there to be more energy on the offensive side this year.
“I’ve been bragging that we have really good depth in that way,” Venables said.
Venables named six offensive skill position players who “bring great juice and energy” each practice: quarterback John Mateer, running back Jovantae Barnes, wide receivers Keontez Lewis and Jer’Michael Carter and tight ends Carson Kent and Jaren Kanak.
Here’s what to know about those players:
John Mateer
Mateer comes to OU after a superb season as Washington State’s starter in 2024.
He finished his redshirt sophomore season with 3,139 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns and seven interceptions, leading the Cougars to an 8-4 regular-season finish. The quarterback also rushed for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Mateer looks to bring stability to the Sooners’ passing game, which never found a rhythm last year. He will start over Michael Hawkins Jr. — who started four times in 2024 — Whitt Newbauer and Jett Niu.
It would’ve been hard for any quarterback to be successful for the Sooners last year.
OU trotted out eight unique starting lineups on the offensive line in the first nine games, thanks to injuries and inconsistent play. The Sooners also lost several of their receivers — Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Jaquaize Pettaway and Deion Burks — for multiple games with injuries.
Both the offensive line and wide receiver room are revamped in 2025, so it’s a fresh start across the board offensively. Between Mateer’s arm strength, accuracy and rushing ability, he has a chance to bring OU’s offense back to what it was when Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield and CeeDee Lamb headlined that side of the ball.
Jovantae Barnes
Barnes saw his biggest role in 2024, as he played in nine games and started six.
Despite missing the Sooners’ final four games with an ankle injury, Barnes ended the season with 577 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 123 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.
Barnes struggled with injuries in 2023, missing five of OU’s final 10 games of that campaign. He played in 11 games as a true freshman in 2022, making one start and finishing that season with 519 yards and five touchdowns.
With the addition of Cal transfer running back Jaydn Ott, Barnes’ role will likely diminish in 2025. But he’s a depth piece in the backfield for the Sooners.
Oklahoma also returns running backs Taylor Tatum and Xavier Robinson, and they signed Atascocita, TX, product Tory Blaylock as part of its 2025 recruiting class.
Keontez Lewis
Oklahoma is Lewis’ fourth college football program in five years.
Most recently, Lewis was a standout at FCS Southern Illinois, leading the Salukis with 813 yards and five touchdowns on 49 receptions in 2024.
Before that, Lewis played two years at Wisconsin and one at UCLA. His best season at the Power Four level came in 2022, when Lewis registered 313 receiving yards on 20 catches as a reserve wide receiver for the Badgers.
At 6-2 and 197 pounds, Lewis brings size to the wide receiver room. He has seen first-team reps throughout fall camp.
Jer’Michael Carter
A transfer from McNeese State, Carter came to OU during the spring transfer portal window.
The wideout started all 12 games for the Cowboys last year, leading the team with 37 catches for 537 yards and three touchdowns. Carter is another new Sooner receiver with size, as he stands 6-2 and weighs 199 pounds.
Lewis and Carter haven’t played for OU yet, but their drive in practice has already impressed Venables.
“Those are guys that bring great juice and energy every day,” Venables said.
Jaren Kanak
Kanak made the transition from linebacker to tight end after the 2024 season.
Kanak played 39 games at linebacker in his first three years at OU. His biggest season on the defense came in 2023, when Kanak started nine games and finished the campaign with 62 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble.
At 6-2 and 233 pounds, Kanak has great size for a tight end. Now his goal is to be comfortable at the position.
“The spring helped a ton,” Kanak said. “Coming into a new position that I haven’t played in a while, it’s just getting better every single day.”
Carson Kent
Kent played three seasons at Kennesaw State before transferring to Oklahoma.
In 2024, Kent logged 217 yards and three touchdowns on 18 receptions. He started seven games for the Owls at tight end and played in 11.
Kent is one of three tight ends that the Sooners added through the portal, along with John Locke Jr. (Louisiana Tech) and Will Huggins (Pittsburg State).
“Super tough and competitive, plays with a lot of passion, competes with a lot of passion,” Venables said of Kent.