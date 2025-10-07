Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables on QB John Mateer vs. Texas: 'I Don't Know'
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables isn’t tipping his hand on who will start at quarterback for the Sooners on Saturday against Texas.
Of course, history says Venables hasn’t even been dealt any cards yet.
Starting QB John Mateer would be OU’s first choice, of course. But that seems unlikely.
But not necessarily impossible.
“I don’t know when John Mateer will be back,” Venables said Monday night on his weekly coach’s show. “Really not even anything to talk about. He’s on a progression through however it long takes those injuries to heal.”
Mateer missed the Sooners most recent game on Saturday — a 44-0 victory over Kent State — following surgery to repair a broken thumb.
The hope for Mateer playing in Dallas no doubt stems from his ability to stay in the game against Auburn after sustaining the injury on a first-quarter throw. Mateer never pursued treatment for any pain he might have felt in the Auburn game and, after a slow start statistically, eventually completed 17 of his final 18 throws and directed the Sooners to a late touchdown and a comeback victory.
Through his four games, Mateer currently ranks No. 5 in the nation in passing yards per game (303.8) and 16th in points-responsible-for per game (16.5).
If Mateer can’t give it a go, his replacement against the Golden Flashes figures to get the call again this week against the Longhorns.
Michael Hawkins Jr. completed 14-of-24 passes against Kent State, compiled 162 yards through the air and fired three touchdown passes. He was not intercepted and finished with a passer efficiency rating of 156.3. He also ran with the football nine times for 33 yards and a touchdown.
In OU’s 34-3 loss to the Longhorns last year, Hawkins hit 19-of-30 for 148 yards passing. He wasn’t intercepted but also failed to throw a TD pass (or generate a touchdown possession) for a rating of 104.8. Hawkins was sacked six times by a fearsome UT defense last year and finished with 27 rushing yards on 20 attempts.