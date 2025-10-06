Whether Its Mateer or Hawkins, Oklahoma Has 'Confidence' in Red River QB Play
NORMAN — Michael Hawkins Jr. is ready to answer the call.
John Mateer’s status is still unknown for the Red River Rivalry, but the Sooner sophomore is going to prepare like he’s starting against Texas all week.
That’s how Hawkins approaches every week, but it’s also how Oklahoma coach Brent Venables wants his backup quarterback to approach the next seven days.
“I’m assuming (Mateer) can’t (play against Texas),” Venables said after No. 6 OU’s 44-0 win over Kent State on Saturday. “(Hawkins) has some experience playing in there last year. Really, my mindset is no different than it was going into today. Again, we need to play well in the areas we are in control. Taking care of the ball. Making layups when they’re there. Not trying to do too much.
“You look at some of our parts as a football team, to complement one or another. But I feel great about Mike.”
Whether Mateer can play or not will become clear inside the walls of the Switzer Center later in the week, but in the meantime, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle was pleased with what he saw from Hawkins against the Golden Flashes.
“I believe in Michael Hawkins, and I have a lot of confidence in Mike Hawkins,” Arbuckle said. “He’s done that with his preparation and his work. I mean, whether John’s available or not, whether we play with Mike or whoever we play with, I got a lot of confidence in those guys.
“Again, it’s just the type of kids they are, the type of kid Mike is and the way he prepares himself too. So, I got a lot of confidence in Mike Hawkins.”
Hawkins completed 14-of-24 passes for 162 yards and three scores against Kent State, and he rushed for another touchdown.
Crucially, if Hawkins is QB1 in the Red River Rivalry, he knows what to expect.
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Column: Sooners Check the Right Boxes, Especially Defensively, in win vs. Kent State
- Oklahoma WR Isaiah Sategna Keeps Proving his Value, Both on Offense and Special Teams
- An Unlikely Weapon is Emerging for Oklahoma Ahead of the Red River Rivalry
- Oklahoma DE R Mason Thomas Playing Best Football Ahead of Texas Game
He started against Texas last year, though things didn’t go well.
The Longhorns embarrassed the Sooners 34-3.
Hawkins completed 19-of-30 passes against Texas for 148 yards, and he only rushed for 27 yards on 20 carries while also losing a fumble.
But he’s familiar with the pressure throughout the week and just how unpredictable the Red River Rivalry can be.
"It's obviously a big rivalry game and going into it, it was a big game with the fans and the history of it,” Hawkins said. “But, I feel like it's a regular game, go out there and just play ball."
Hawkins feels he’s much more equipped to battle Texas (3-2, 0-1 SEC) this year.
Oklahoma has a healthy offensive line and healthy receivers — something it never truly had last year.
The offensive coaching staff in place makes a big difference to Hawkins, too.
“I’ve gotten way better with the support staff around me, with Coach Arbuckle and Coach (John Kuceyeski), John (Mateer), and the other quarterbacks in the room,” Hawkins said.
If Mateer can’t play, he’ll be there to help Hawkins prepare for the game at every turn.
“Whenever we’re out there on the sideline, I think I heard it like 12 times today, ‘Dude, that was freakin’ awesome,’ like (Mateer was) talking to Mike,” Arbuckle said. “That affirmation goes so far for a kid’s confidence and his ability to keep on playing. John was great for the entire team, too.
“… He’s just always wanting to be the best leader that he possibly can, the best teammate that he possibly can for everybody.”
Oklahoma’s elite defense will be there to support whoever plays quarterback on Saturday as well, but Hawkins has been looking forward to getting another shot at Texas.
“They're a great team,” said Hawkins, “and I've been really excited for that weekend coming up because obviously it didn't go our way last year."