Oklahoma Enters Race for No. 1 Player from the Class of 2028

Oklahoma’s staff is aiming high on the recruiting trail.

A’mir Sears — the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2028, per both Rivals and 247Sports — announced Thursday that he received an offer from the Sooners.

Sears is, of course, graded as a 5-star recruit by both outlets as the nation’s No. 1 recruit. The Miami native is listed at 6-2 and 185 pounds.

Sears played both wide receiver and defensive back for West Broward High School during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

As a sophomore in 2025, Sears caught 49 passes for 942 yards and 11 touchdowns while logging 61 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions on defense. He earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors for his remarkable season and helped West Broward reach the Florida 6A state title game.

Sears was similarly impactful as a freshman. He was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American in 2024 after logging 501 yards and five touchdowns on offense and 57 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins underscored Sears’ versatility in his evaluation of the prospect.

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“‘Best kid in the park’ type of athlete that plays with an edge,” Ivins said. “Could be deployed in multiple roles, but warrants a look at cornerback. Frame, bounce and instincts suggest impact potential on Saturdays.”

Unsurprisingly, Sears has already collected offers from dozens of major programs, including Oregon, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia and Indiana.

Sears took gameday visits to Clemson, Miami, Florida State, Ohio State and Auburn during the fall. Before that, he attended camps at Nebraska and Miami, and he took a separate unofficial visit to Miami in the 2025 spring.

According to 247Sports, Oklahoma has offered 12 athletes from the Class of 2028 so far.

The Sooners have yet to secure a commitment from the 2028 class. Micah Rhodes — the No. 1 running back from the class, per 247Sports — pledged with OU in January, but he backed out of his commitment in April.

OU will look to build a 2028 class that rivals its exceptional 2027 class. The Sooners are ranked No. 1 nationally by 247Sports for the 2027 cycle, while Rivals ranks them at No. 3. They have earned pledges from 20 players so far, and 12 of them are graded as 4-star prospects by 247Sports.

Oklahoma hopes to build further recruiting momentum after its impressive 2025 campaign in which it went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. The Sooners will open the 2026 season against UTEP on Sept. 5.