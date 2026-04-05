Oklahoma Hosts Key Targets From Upcoming Classes

The Sooners are a week and a half into spring ball, and they have continued to host high school prospects.

Class of 2028 back KJ Gaddis of Choctaw, OK, attended OU’s practice on Wednesday.

Thank you @CoachKPearson and the staff at @OU_Football for having me out at the spring practice today! I loved the intensity and attention to detail. I’m looking forward to being back on campus soon @JakeCorbin @1COACH_CARTER @TrePorter5 @TheShaqMiller pic.twitter.com/rRKWg87Qqq — Kentrell "Kj" Gaddis II (@GaddisKentrell2) April 2, 2026

Gaddis, listed at 5-11 and 165 pounds, is an unranked prospect, according to 247Sports and Rivals. But the 2027 prospect has still earned offers from major programs like Oklahoma State, SMU, Kentucky and TCU.

Another unranked prospect with several big offers to his name who visited last week is wide receiver Chase Hancock, who also came to practice on Wednesday.

A Little Rock, AR, native, Hancock stands 5-9 and weighs 160 pounds. As a sophomore at Pulaski Academy in 2025, he caught 67 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns.

The Class of 2028 prospect has collected offers from Oklahoma, Florida State, Arkansas and Kentucky thus far.

Also from Arkansas, defensive end Samuel Nelson stopped by campus, too.

Words can’t describe the experience at OU’s practice this weekend it was truly special for not only me, my family, but also a couple of my teammates/friends!! Absolutely first class!! BOOMER SOONER🔥@MiguelChavis65 @CoachVenables @CoachToddBates pic.twitter.com/LxURIp1JZW — Samuel Nelson (@SamNFootBall) March 29, 2026

Nelson is a 6-4, 230-pound edge rusher who hails from Bryant, AR. His older brother, Matthew Nelson, signed with OU in December as part of the Sooners’ 2026 recruiting class.

During his junior campaign at Bryant High School, Nelson logged 47 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, 25 quarterback hurries, 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

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Nelson’s unofficial visit to OU followed his spring visit to Arkansas in March. He has also earned offers from Kansas State, Florida State and South Florida.

Top in-state prospect earns massive honor

Athlete Kamieon Compton-Nero, one of the top athletes from the Class of 2028, committed to play in the Navy All-American Bowl on Thursday.

Compton-Nero, a native of Owasso, OK, is a consensus top-100 player from the 2028 class. He is ranked as the No. 62 overall prospect, per 247Sports.

The athlete played both quarterback and cornerback for Rejoice Christian School in 2025. He compiled 3,395 yards of offense and 49 total touchdowns and registered 95 tackles, five interceptions and three pick-sixes as a sophomore.

Compton-Nero will unofficially visit Oklahoma on Tuesday.

OU offers 4-star DB

The Sooners sent an offer to Class of 2028 defensive back Kahmaree Crumity on Tuesday.

EXTREMELY BLESSED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA @coach_bhall pic.twitter.com/D7r6NAbkJw — Kahmaree Crumity (@KahmareeCrumity) March 31, 2026

Crumity, from Tallahassee, FL, is ranked as a 4-star prospect by Rivals. He is listed at 6-foot and 175 pounds.

The incoming junior cornerback has collected offers from 35 Division I programs, including Georgia, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Miami and Florida.