Oklahoma Schedules Two More Official Visits with Class of 2027 Standouts

A pair of prospective Sooners will be in Norman over the next few months.

Quarterback Jamison Roberts and edge rusher Samuel Nelson — both of the Class of 2027 — will take official visits to Oklahoma from June 12-14. Roberts is committed to OU, while Nelson is an uncommitted recruit.

🔒‼️- Who is going to join me and the #1 class (2027) in the nation? #LND26 #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/lAz67EB10q — Jamison Roberts 2027 QB 🏈 (@JamisonERoberts) March 22, 2026

Last year I was a tag along with my brother this year I got the invite!!🙌🏾☝🏾 I’m so thankful!!!!! 💥 Boomer Sooner TGBTG☝🏾🔥@MiguelChavis65 @CoachToddBates @ParkerThune @LemmingReport @Coach_SandersQ pic.twitter.com/zhJIU22NUu — Samuel Nelson (@SamNFootBall) March 23, 2026

Roberts pledged with the Sooners on March 7 at their “Future Freaks” junior day event. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss and several other major college football programs.

As a junior at Saraland (AL) High School, Roberts completed 219 of his 300 pass attempts for 3,370 yards, 37 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 641 yards and 21 touchdowns on 104 carries.

Before his breakout 2025 season, Roberts served as the backup to then-Texas commit KJ Lacey. Still, Roberts managed to throw for 492 yards and eight touchdowns during his sophomore year.

Rivals and On3 grade Roberts as a 4-star prospect, while 247Sports has him as a 3-star.

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Roberts is one of three 2027 players from Alabama committed to Oklahoma, along with wide receiver Tra’Von Hall and safety Jaylen Scott. Hall pledged with OU after its win over LSU on Nov. 30, while Scott also committed at Future Freaks weekend.

Nelson is a 6-4, 230-pound defensive end from Bryant, AR. He is the younger brother of Matthew Nelson, an edge rusher who signed with Oklahoma in January.

During his junior season at Bryant High School, Nelson registered 47 total tackles, 35 solo tackles, 25 quarterback hurries, 15 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Nelson is graded as a 3-star prospect by Rivals, while 247Sports has him unranked. Still, the Class of 2027 defensive end has received several notable offers.

Schools that have pursued Nelson include Arkansas, Florida State, Kansas State and South Florida. He took an unofficial visit to Arkansas on March 16.

🔥Grateful for the UofA coaching staff, support staff, and players for hosting me and my family today. 🔥Atmosphere was electric🤗WPS God is so good ☝🏾TGBTG @coachbschu @Coach_SandersQ @RSilverfield @PrepRedzoneAR @Coach_Jiannoni👊🏾🙌🏾☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/koJcsjeL4w — Samuel Nelson (@SamNFootBall) March 16, 2026

Oklahoma is trying to make its top-ranked class even better.

All major recruiting services have the Sooners at No. 1 in their respective team recruiting rankings. Per 247Sports, 11 of OU’s 19 commits are graded as 4-star prospects or better. Earlier in March, the Sooners earned six commitments in a five-day span.

The Sooners will begin their 2026 campaign against UTEP on Sept. 5. They are looking to build on their 2025 season in which they went 10-3 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019.