Observations from Oklahoma Brent Venables Football Camp Session III
Oklahoma hosted its third Brent Venables Football Camp of the 2025 summer on Thursday.
High school players from across the country traveled to Norman to participate in drills and training alongside the Sooners’ coaches.
Here are notes from Thursday’s camp:
Highly ranked cornerback attends clinic
Jerry Outhouse Jr., a Class of 2027 cornerback, participated at Thursday’s clinic.
Outhouse earned an offer from Oklahoma on May 16, and he is a consensus 4-star prospect. Per 247Sports, Outhouse is the No. 56 overall player and No. 9 cornerback in the 2027 class.
Outhouse is from Fort Worth and plays at North Crowley High School. As a sophomore in 2024, Outhouse registered 44 tackles, five interceptions, three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.
He has collected dozens of offers thus far, including Nebraska, Miami, Texas A&M and Tennessee. Outhouse took an unofficial visit to Texas on Tuesday, and he earned an offer from the Longhorns in Austin.
4-star offensive lineman competes
Albert Simien hasn’t yet received an offer from OU, but the 4-star lineman came to Norman on Thursday anyway.
Simien is ranked the No. 57 player overall in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports. A product of Lake Charles, LA, Simien has received offers from LSU, Florida, Texas A&M and Ole Miss. He competed at Texas A&M’s camp on Wednesday.
The interior offensive lineman stands 6-4 and weighs 280 pounds.
Sooners offer Broken Arrow offensive lineman
Offensive lineman Devin Smith — a Class of 2029 prospect — announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he received an offer to play at Oklahoma after Thursday’s camp.
Per 247Sports, Smith has received offers from Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Devin Smith thus far. As a 2029 prospect, Smith has yet to play a down of high school football, but the 6-3, 300-pound lineman did enough at Thursday’s camp to earn an offer.
Brother of current Sooner gets offer
Oklahoma also offered cornerback Trenton Blaylock.
Blaylock, part of the 2027 class, is the younger brother of OU defensive back Tory Blaylock, who signed with the Sooners in December. They are both sons of Derrick Blaylock, who played five seasons in the NFL as a running back for the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets.
Blaylock previously attended camps at Texas and Texas A&M. He is ranked as a 3-star prospect, per 247Sports, and has earned offers from Texas, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss.
Next camp
Oklahoma will host its final Brent Venables Football Camp of the summer on Friday.
The Sooners are expected to have 2026 quarterback commit Jaden O’Neal in attendance, according to Parker Thune of Rivals, and a handful of other key targets in that class — as well as future classes — will likely participate at the clinic.
Oklahoma currently has 10 players from the Class of 2026 committed. Cornerback Derrick Johnson II and offensive lineman Noah Best verbally committed to OU earlier in the week.