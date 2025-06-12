Oklahoma Loses Out on Local Commitment from 4-Star Wide Receiver
Oklahoma fans always seem to want the Sooners to bring in more local talent.
It doesn’t get any more local than Mason James.
But instead of OU, James on Thursday pledged his verbal commitment to play for the Washington Huskies in 2026.
UW coach Jedd Fisch and the Huskies pulled James out of Norman North High School, where he has developed into a 4-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma and the No. 25 wide receiver in the nation. Rivals also rates James as a 4-star prospect and the No. 2 player in the Sooner State, as well as the No. 31 wideout in the country.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound James announced his decision during a ceremony at his high school that was also streamed on YouTube.
James chose Washington after narrowing his list down to UW, OU, Missouri and Kansas State. He also had offers from Arizona State, Arizona, Arkansas, Cal, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M among his 29 total offers.
His main recruiters at OU were wideouts coach Emmett Jones and quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
At Norman North last year, James caught 56 passes for 1,234 yards and 17 touchdowns in 12 games.