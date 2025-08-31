Oklahoma DBs Peyton Bowen and Gentry Williams Played 'Confident' in Week 1
NORMAN — Healthy again, defensive backs Gentry Williams and Peyton Bowen are ready to make a difference on the back end of Oklahoma’s defense.
Williams took the field on Saturday in OU’s 35-3 victory over Illinois State for the first time since the Sooners took on Houston in 2024.
Bowen played in all 13 games last year, but he battled small injuries that slowed him down throughout the season.
Against the Redbirds, the duo looked fast and physical, a welcome sign as the No. 18 Sooners turn toward this week’s challenge — the No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines.
“It’s amazing to watch Gentry play now that he’s back,” OU linebacker Sammy Omosigho said after the win on Saturday. “… And me and PB have an amazing relationship. That’s my guy.”
Williams finished fifth on the team with three tackles, including a nice tackle for loss on the second defensive possession of the game that put the Redbirds behind the chains.
He didn’t have much to do in the passing game thanks to OU’s defensive line, but Williams was the Sooners’ best cornerback in 2023, and if healthy, he’ll play a major role for Brent Venables in 2025.
Bowen finished with two tackles, but his presence was felt all over the field.
He helped everyone get lined up and was OU’s fourth-highest graded player per Pro Football Focus, finishing with a 74.6 grade on 30 defensive snaps.
“He had a great summer, great fall camp, he’s in a much different place,” Venables said of Bowen. “He’s in a more confident place. He’s healthy.”
Bowen’s instincts often put him around the football, whether he’s dropping into coverage or rushing around the edge to lay a hit on Redbirds’ quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse.
Stepping into Billy Bowman’s shoes is a tall task for anyone, but the former 5-star recruit has positioned himself to make plays alongside fellow safety Robert Spears-Jennings.
“The last two years, (Bowen’s) gone through just some nagging injuries. I think you saw a little glimpse of his assuredness, his explosiveness,” Venables said. “He does a lot of things for us in both the special teams and on defense. (He’s) another guy that has tremendous capacity, great leadership, super consistent, easy to coach, high standards. There’s a great alignment with Peyton. It was great to see him making some plays tonight.”
Oklahoma will be back in action next week at 6:30 p.m. against Michigan.