Oklahoma-Illinois State Review: How Did the Sooners Grade Out on PFF?
Oklahoma is on the board in 2025.
The Sooners shook off a slow start on offense to beat Illinois State 35-3, setting up a massive tilt between the No. 18-ranked Sooners and the No. 14-ranked Michigan Wolverines next weekend at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Here’s a look at some OU numbers — Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts — from the Sooners’ season-opener.
Offensive Breakdown
A pair of Sooners, quarterback John Mateer and right tackle Logan Howland, played all 72 of the snaps on offense.
Mateer landed an overall grade of 90.6 by Pro Football Focus, while Howland ended with a 69.3 grade.
Febechi Nwaiwu was second among all offensive linemen with 70 snaps, followed by Luke Baklenko (66), Ryan Fodje (56), Troy Everett (39), Jake Maikkula (33), Eddy Pierre-Louis (18) and Jacob Sexton (6).
Read More Oklahoma Football
- Oklahoma's Jaren Kanak Shines in First Game at Tight End in Season Opener
- 'Ultra-Competitive' John Mateer Sets Passing Record in Oklahoma Debut
- Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Discusses Decision to Give $1 Million Back to OU
- Oklahoma-Illinois State: OU Stock Report
Howland received the highest grade amongst the big boys up front, and he was followed closely by Baklenko (67.1)
Pierre-Louis (52.6) and Fodje (52.3) were the lowest graded linemen.
At receiver, Deion Burks played the most snaps (67). He was followed by Keontez Lewis (65), Isaiah Sategna (49), Ivan Carreon (7), Jer’Michael Carter (5), Jacob Jordan (3) and Zion Kearney (1).
Jordan was OU’s highest-rated offensive player, but Lewis received a grade of 80.7 on a heavy workload.
Tight end Jaren Kanak played 48 snaps on offense, Will Huggins logged 28 snaps and Carson Kent played 14 snaps.
Xavier Robinson led the running backs with 28 snaps, and he was followed by Jovantae Barnes (23), Tory Blaylock (18) and Jaydn Ott (4).
Defensive Breakdown
Sammy Omosigho was the highest-rated defensive player. He received a grade of 82.6 on 18 total snaps.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas led everyone with 38 snaps, followed by cornerbacks Courtland Guillory (34) and Gentry Williams (31). Kendal Daniels (31) and Peyton Bowen (30) were the only other Sooners who played 30 snaps or more on defense.
David Stone got 18 snaps up front while defensive end Taylor Wein played 17 snaps. Danny Okoye only got five defensive snaps, as 29 different players entered the game for the defense.
Defensive end Adepoju Adebawore was OU’s lowest-rated defender. He played 19 snaps, but received a grade of 53.1.
Second-year defensive back Reggie Powers finished as the Sooners’ second-highest rated player.
Oklahoma will host Michigan at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday, and ESPN’s College GameDay will be on hand to add an extra dimension to the battle between the pair of blue bloods.