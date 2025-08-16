Why Brent Venables Believes John Mateer's 'Natural' Leadership Will be Huge for Oklahoma
NORMAN — Steady improvement from Oklahoma’s offense will take the Sooners to a different place in 2025.
But “steady” isn’t the standard in Norman.
Brent Venables hired Ben Arbuckle to re-establish OU’s offense amongst college football’s elite.
Arbuckle brought quarterback John Mateer with him from Washington State. Mateer led the FBS in total touchdowns under Arbuckle’s guidance, and Venables knows the Little Elm, TX, product will be the key to getting the Sooners back on the right track.
"I'd be negligent if I didn't say it starts and ends with the quarterback,” Venables said on Friday. “Any good offense has gotta have good quarterback play. We've had that. It starts with the leadership, the work, the investment, the consistency, handling the good and the bad.
“John is a great leader. He's natural at all the things we've been talking about. So everything starts with him, and then the guys up front.”
With two prior years working in Arbuckle’s scheme under his belt, Mateer can play the role of an extra coach to help his teammates better understand the offense.
He also ensures that everyone on his side of the ball upholds the lofty standards set by Arbuckle.
“Mateer is awesome,” tight end Will Huggins said. “He’s the kind of guy who demands the most out of you and that makes everybody have to step their game up. I think that he gets involved with everybody, he puts it in the right spot every time and chemistry is just developed by working hard together and making sure we’re on the same page.”
Mateer helped OU’s virtually new receiver group get acclimated after a busy transfer portal window last winter.
“We got the best quarterback in the nation, so I got to be there for him,” Arkansas transfer Isaiah Sategna said. “I got to step up my game to be on his level. That’s just what I think every single day going into practice, whenever we’re on the bus ride to practice, I just think I got to be consistent.”
The new Oklahoma quarterback even puts in extra work with the offensive line to better understand their duties so he can help shift protections and get the Sooners into the right looks before the ball is snapped.
“I love this dude, bro,” freshman offensive tackle Michael Fasusi said. “Having someone like that who has the passion for his spot and his brother’s spot as well, it’s great having someone like that because it’s gonna help him with his knowledge of the game, too.
“He’s the guy making the calls for us. He’s been talking to (offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh) a lot more lately. He’s learning a lot more about the o-line.”
Oklahoma’s skill position players have also been inspired by the edge Mateer brings to practice. He’s unafraid to talk some trash to his teammates on the defensive side of the ball, raising everyone’s intensity during fall camp.
“He's a dog, man,” receiver Keontez Lewis said. “It's great having a quarterback that goes out there with a little nastiness to him. So you couldn't ask for anything better for a quarterback back there, honestly.”
The first real test for Oklahoma’s new signal caller will come in Week 2 when the Sooners take on No. 14 Michigan and the Wolverines’ talented defensive front.
But the Sooners have full confidence in their new offensive coordinator and quarterback as fall camp winds down.
“(It’s been) great, man,” wide receiver Deion Burks said. “Working with him and Arbuckle, it’s like a perfect duo. They expect greatness. I expect greatness. So it’s been great at practice.”