Oklahoma Flips In-State 5-Star OT Cooper Hackett
The Oklahoma Sooners' headline-grabbing bye weekend has received a breath of fresh air.
Class of 2027 5-star offensive tackle Cooper Hackett has flipped his commitment to OU, according to On3 recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett, after verbally pledging to Texas Tech on August 30.
Hackett, a 6-foot-7, 250-pound mountain of a young man is from Fort Gibson, OK, home to former Sooner great Teddy Lehman.
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong, Hackett took a "good chunk less" money from OU to flip from the Red Raiders.
"If I'm in the NFL, which is what I want to do overall," Hackett told Wiltfong. "that money is not going to matter and I'm going to bet on myself a good amount of the time, and that's what I'm doing."
With Hackett's verbal commitment, the Sooners' 2027 class is beginning to take shape.
In addition to Hackett's commitment, Southlake Carroll, Texas tackle Luke Wilson has already pledged to the Sooners. Bixby, OK's own Kaeden Penny followed up Hackett's announcement with a verbal commitment of his own just a few minutes later.
The in-state duo's morning commitments have catapulted Oklahoma to No. 2 in the class of 2027 recruiting rankings per Rivals. Currently, the 2026 class is ranked 20th in the country, headlined by commitments from quarterback Bowe Bentley of Selina, TX, and edge rusher Jake Kreul of IMG Academy.
This morning's news comes an offseason after Bill Bedenbaugh began the process of rebuilding Oklahoma's offensive line.
The 2025 recruiting class saw the Sooners earn commitments from 5-star offensive lineman Michael Fasusi and highly-touted 4-star lineman Ryan Fodje. Fodje has appeared in every game this season, while Fasusi has missed two games with injury, but started in OU's win over the Michigan Wolverines in week two.
Fasusi missed Oklahoma's third game against Temple and played only nine snaps against Auburn per Pro Football Focus while dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the Michigan game.
Bedenbaugh also brought in interior offensive lineman Darius Afalava, Lehi, UT, and Owen Hollenbeck, Melissa, TX. Neither has played thus far in 2025.
As the Sooners look ahead to their game against Kent State in nine days, Bedenbaugh's offensive line is hoping to get back into a state of better health.
Starting guard Febechi Nwaiwu and starting center Jake Maikkula played in OU's win over Auburn last week with ankle sprains. Both played all 66 offensive snaps per PFF, but were visibily limited in abillity.