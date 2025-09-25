Oklahoma Flips In-State 5-Star OT Cooper Hackett

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Cooper Hackett has Flipped his Commitment from Texas Tech to Oklahoma, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’7 270 OT from Fort Gibson, OK had been Committed to the Red Raiders since August 30th



“I’m home, Boomer Sooner‼️”https://t.co/YnrnmBJK7N pic.twitter.com/Hny7m5uLoU