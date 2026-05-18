Oklahoma Freshman DE Matthew Nelson Learning Through Bonds, Repetition

NORMAN — As an aerospace engineering major, much of Matthew Nelson’s school work is literally rocket science.

Nelson’s football studies, though, are not.

Nelson, from Bryant, AR, is a defensive end who signed with OU as part of its 2026 recruiting class.

The edge rusher said that he knew his first few months in Norman would be difficult, as they are for any first-year college football player. But he hasn’t felt overwhelmed so far.

“I knew it was going to be hard,” Nelson said. “They say it's going to be the hardest thing you'd ever do in your life. But it’s college, so it’s what you expect. I think I’m ready for it.”

For Nelson, repetition has been key.

The defensive end said that he and his teammates went through playbook installs multiple times per week during winter workouts. Those walk-through repetitions helped Nelson quickly learn OU’s defensive schemes.

“As a person, I feel like I have to see it then do it,” Nelson said. “I think I'm the same as a football player. I have to go out there and do it and actually walk through it to remember it and start to recall it.”

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Nelson also credited OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis for his ability to learn the playbook quickly.

He said that Chavis’ demeanor and leadership has largely been the same as it was when he was still a prospect.

“I’d say he’s more detailed now,” Nelson said. “He coaches how he's going to coach, and that's like he's the best coach in the SEC.”

Nelson said that one of the primary reasons he chose Oklahoma over offers from Arkansas, Alabama and several other major programs is because of how regularly defensive underclassmen have gotten playing time in recent years.

But he also knows that nothing will be given to him.

Thankfully for Nelson, he is surrounded by other defensive ends who have plenty of experience on the Sooners’ defense.

“Taylor (Wein) helped walk me through (the playbook),” Nelson said. “Jake (Kreul) has helped me a lot by just helping me throughout the day too.”

Nelson said that forming bonds with his new teammates has been the highlight of his experience at Oklahoma so far.

OU’s older defensive linemen have not only helped Nelson settle in, they’ve become his close friends — and the true freshman believes that will help him by the time the fall rolls around.

“Getting to know them as people, not just as players… it’s been a tremendous time,” Nelson said. “ Getting to know their character and how they are, it's been great.”