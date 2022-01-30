Oklahoma Freshmen: Getting a Jump on College Football — TE Jason Llewellyn

No one knows how Jeff Lebby intends to use the tight end in his offense in 2022, but the Sooners' fabulous freshman is good enough to contribute right away.

Editor’s Note: Oklahoma welcomes 17 freshmen (so far) in the 2022 recruiting class. This is Part 8 of a 10-part series introducing Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2022 recruiting class.

TE Jason Llewellyn

6-5, 240

Aledo, TX

247 Sports: 3-star, No. 426 overall, No. 20 TE

Rivals: 4-star, no overall ranking, No. 12 TE

Background: Llewellyn’s recruiting heated up in December of 2020 after his junior season, when he helped lead Aledo to the 5A D-II state championship. Baylor, Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State got on board in January, and soon after, Utah, Michigan and Texas offered him a scholarship. Oklahoma offered in mid-February, followed by Auburn and Ole Miss. But Llewellyn committed to the Sooners a week later, and he didn’t waiver much when Alabama came along with an offer last May. He’s been vocal on social media about his pledge and took numerous visits to OU under both Lincoln Riley and Brent Venables before signing in December and getting to campus in January.

2022 Projection: Although Llewellyn has somehow gained a reputation in recruiting circles as primarily a blocker, it would be folly to exclude him from involvement in Jeff Lebby’s passing game. In two years as the starter at Aledo, Llewellyn caught 28 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns as a junior and 30 passes for 452 yards and seven TDs as a senior. He can move, he has good hands, and he understands when he has leverage on an opponent. It also helps that he really is a physical blocker. The question becomes how much does Lebby use him and fellow freshman Kaden Helms this early in their careers? For one, Lebby’s history with the tight end isn’t much: two years at Ole Miss (and the Rebels had some good ones.) And two, OU has senior Brayden Willis back, plus Missouri transfer Daniel Graham. Riley’s old designation for the position — H-back — probably returns to the more traditional nomenclature of tight end, although versatility in various formations will remain a plus. Llewellyn’s early enrollment and participation in spring practice — as well as a lack of depth at the position — will give him an opportunity to play a lot in 2022. However, it seems more advantageous for his long-term future that he continue to put on muscle and bulk and step into the lineup when he can bring a bit more physicality. Llewellyn could be a devastating Division I tight end at 260 pounds, but he’ll need a little more time to get there.

