Oklahoma Freshmen: Getting a Jump on College Football — WR Jayden Gibson
`There should be plenty of opportunities for a big-bodied, explosive wide receiver to get ample playing time in Oklahoma's new offense.
Editor’s Note: Oklahoma welcomes 17 freshmen (so far) in the 2022 recruiting class. This is Part 4 of a 10-part series introducing Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2022 recruiting class.
— — — — —
WR Jayden Gibson
- 6-5, 185
- West Orange HS, Winter Garden, FL
- 247 Sports: 4-star, No. 174 overall, No. 26 WR
- Rivals: 4-star, No. 49 overall, No. 7 WR
- Background: Like QB Nick Evers, Gibson was previously committed to Florida. He’s a three-sport athlete (basketball and track) who caught 88 passes for 1,601 yards and 22 touchdowns over his last two seasons in high school. He chose OU over offers from Florida, Baylor, Miami, Arkansas and others.
- 2022 Projection: A 6-foot-5 wide receiver who’s good enough to be a priority recruit for an upper-level SEC school should project to early playing time at Oklahoma. Gibson is good. He’s explosive off the line but is still learning the nuances of route-running. He’s powerful at the football and has long arms and big hands, but he will continue to get bigger and stronger. There are certainly opportunities for early playing time in the OU receiver corps, and with this kind of frame, Gibson gives offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby a new kind of tool in the toolbox.