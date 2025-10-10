Oklahoma Gets Good News on QB John Mateer Ahead of Red River Rivalry
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer’s status has been upgraded for the Red River Rivalry.
Mateer is now probable for OU’s game against Texas, per the SEC Availability Report released on Thursday evening. The quarterback was listed as questionable in the SEC’s initial report, released on Wednesday.
Mateer suffered a right hand injury early in the Sooners’ game against Auburn on Sept. 20. The quarterback played through the injury and helped them earn a 24-17 win over the Tigers.
Four days after suffering the injury, Mateer underwent surgery on his hand in Los Angeles. Mateer missed OU’s game against Kent State on Oct. 4, and Michael Hawkins Jr. started in his place.
Mateer’s return would be monumental for the Sooners as they face their arch rival.
Before undergoing surgery, Mateer had thrown for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He had also run for 190 yards and five touchdowns. After the Auburn game, Mateer was the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at plus-750, per ESPN BET Sportsbook.
If Mateer is unable to play, Michael Hawkins Jr. will start at quarterback against the Longhorns.
Hawkins started the Kent State game, throwing for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-24 passing. That was Hawkins’ second appearance of the year, as he appeared late in the Sooners’ 42-3 win against Temple.
Hawkins started four times as a true freshman in 2024 and appeared in seven games. He finished his first season of college football with 783 passing yards, 204 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.
Wide receiver Keontez Lewis remains questionable for Saturday’s game.
Lewis collided with the brick wall past the end zone in the first quarter of OU’s win against Kent State last week. The wideout stayed on the ground for nearly 10 minutes before being carted off the field and being transported to a local hospital.
In five games in 2025, Lewis — a Southern Illinois transfer — has caught 17 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns.
Offensive lineman Logan Howland was listed as doubtful on Wednesday, and he carried the same designation on Thursday. Howland has played in all five games for the Sooners thus far.
Four Sooners are listed as out for the Texas game: offensive linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor and tight end Kade McIntyre. Everett is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, while Venables said on Wednesday that he “expects” Sexton to return later in the season.
Another availability report will be released on Friday, and a final report will come out no later than 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Saturday.