Oklahoma QB John Mateer ‘In Line’ to Play vs. Texas, per Report
John Mateer is “in line” to attempt to play in Saturday’s Red River Rivalry game against Texas, per a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Thursday.
Mateer suffered an injury to his right hand in the first quarter of the Sooners’ 24-17 win against Auburn. He played through the injury during the game but underwent surgery — performed by doctor Steven Shin — in Los Angeles just four days after that contest.
The quarterback, playing his first season at Oklahoma after transferring from Washington State, helped Oklahoma start the year 4-0 with wins over Illinois State, Michigan, Temple and Auburn.
In his first four games, Mateer registered 1,215 passing yards, 11 total touchdowns, 190 rushing yards and three interceptions. Even after suffering his injury early in the Auburn game, Mateer led Oklahoma to its first SEC win of the 2025 season, finishing the contest with 271 yards and two total touchdowns on 24-of-36 passing.
Prior to suffering the injury, Mateer was the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy with plus-750 odds, per ESPN BET Sportsbook.
With Mateer out for OU’s game against Kent State, backup quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. started behind center. Hawkins finished the 44-0 win over the Golden Flashes with 162 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-24 passing.
As a true freshman in 2024, Hawkins started in four games, most notably leading the Sooners to a road win against Auburn in his first-career start. He ended last season with 783 passing yards, 204 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.
Behind Hawkins on the depth chart are Mercer transfer Whitt Newbauer and true freshman Jett Niu.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables dodged questions surrounding Mateer’s availability for the Texas game at his Tuesday press conference.
“I don’t know anything about the injury,” Venables said. “So when they tell me he’s available, I’ll let y’all know. He’s doing his normal protocol. He’s done zero good-on-good work.”
Mateer was listed on Wednesday’s SEC Availability Report as “questionable” for the Texas game. The second availability report of the week will be unveiled later on Thursday.
Kickoff between the Sooners and Longhorns is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Oklahoma is looking for redemption after falling 34-3 to Texas at the Cotton Bowl in 2024.