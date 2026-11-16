Oklahoma's John Mateer Continues to Play Clean Football, Even During Messy Conditions

NORMAN — The objective for any quarterback is to take care of the football. To play clean.

John Mateer, who has dealt with some of the harshest criticism ever lobbed at an Oklahoma quarterback, has done just that over the last month.

Following OU’s 24-17 win over Ole Miss, Mateer played clean football in otherwise dirty elements. The rain and near-freezing temperatures, with the entire operation being moved to Sunday, didn't lead to the Sooner quarterback handing the ball to the opponent.

“We kind of knew the type of game it would be,” he said after the game. “Obviously, I had a lot of carries. I prepared myself for that going in. I have no problem with it and it was working.”

This was the fourth consecutive game where Mateer didn’t commit a turnover. OU is 3-1 during that stretch, with the signal caller playing some of his best ball in road victories against Mississippi State and Florida.

Mateer’s ground game has also picked up during that stretch. During this four-game stretch, Mateer has converted 12 third- or fourth-downs with his legs alone. His confidence continues to grow as he makes plays on the ground.

There are two caveats sprinkled into this stretch: OU making a change at offensive coordinator and the South Carolina game, a 42-25 loss where the Sooners were outclassed despite committing no turnovers.

With the change at play caller, Jason Witten has leaned into Mateer’s strengths and avoided putting him in high-leverage situations bearing the brunt of responsibility. Much is still expected of Mateer, he’s QB1 at the University of Oklahoma but Witten has seemed to unlock a new, confident version of him.

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“John’s doing a really good job of seeing that, ‘OK, it’s not there. Find the checkdown,’” Witten said. “I think that was one of the biggest plays there when we found the checkdown, took the shot downfield and found Lloyd (Avant) underneath, and he had a lot of space and was able to get a big first down."

Oklahoma can’t go back and get another chance against Michigan or get a do-over against Kentucky. In those games, Mateer was downright bad at times.

But between his own ability and Witten’s playcalling after two games, it’s clear that Mateer is still a quarterback who can play winning football.

It didn't hurt that his latest game saw him eclipse the 10,000 yard mark for total offense in his career and that it came on the day every football player hopes to play on.

"Playing on Sunday was cool," Mateer said. "Dream come true for a lot of us. We want to do it in the league too, you know, but it was cool."

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