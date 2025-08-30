Oklahoma-Illinois State GameDay Preview: Under the Radar
WR Jacob Jordan
Expect a big game from sophomore wide receiver Jacob Jordan. As a freshman walk-on last year, Jordan became OU’s best route-runner and most polished receiver. Now with a year in college under his belt, he’ll be even better in 2025. Against the Redbirds, Jordan will get a lot of second-team snaps after the outcome is decided, and he’ll be targeted frequently by QB2, Michael Hawkins, as they’ve been working together a ton. Hawkins trusts Jordan and both should have a big second half as new OC Ben Arbuckle tries to get his 2s and 3s meaningful reps.
— John E. Hoover
OG Eddy Pierre-Louis
Heath Ozaeta closed last year starting at left guard, but he missed spring football due to shoulder surgery. That opened up a spot for Eddy Pierre-Louis to put his physicality on full display, raising the intensity for every member of Oklahoma’s offensive line. A firm starter wasn’t named between Ozaeta and Pierre-Louis when the Sooners published their Week 1 depth chart, meaning Pierre-Louis still has time to impress on the left side of the offensive line against Illinois State. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh doesn’t have much time to get his unit comfortable before OU takes on No. 14 Michigan and its talented defensive front next week, so a nice outing against the Redbirds for Pierre-Louis could give him an edge headed into next week’s battle with the Wolverines. Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said there would be rotation up front against Illinois State, and Pierre-Louis should factor into Saturday’s game early.
— Ryan Chapman
Read More Oklahoma vs. Illinois State Preview
- One Big Thing: The One Area Oklahoma Must Be Way Better in 2025
- Oklahoma-Illinois State Preview: Sooners on SI Staff Picks
TE Will Huggins
Tight ends should be heavily used in the Sooners’ new-look, Ben Arbuckle-led offense. Saturday is the first chance for them to show out in the new system, and Pittsburg State transfer Will Huggins could have a big game. Huggins is listed at 6-6 and 252 pounds. OU’s offense should be in the red zone often against the Redbirds, and the large tight end should be seen as a primary option for John Mateer near the goal line. Huggins played four years at Kansas before transferring to Pittsburg State in 2024, finishing that season with 22 catches for 395 yards and a touchdown. Huggins is listed as the second-string tight end behind converted linebacker Jaren Kanak on the Sooners’ Week 1 depth chart. Assuming the game doesn’t stay close for long, both tight ends should see plenty of snaps and targets in the opener.
— Carson Field