All Sooners

Oklahoma-Illinois State GameDay Preview: Under the Radar

These Sooners could fly under the radar as OU opens the 2025 season against the Illinois State Redbirds.

Ryan Chapman, Carson Field, John E. Hoover

Oklahoma wide receiver Jacob Jordan makes a play in the Sooners' 2024 upset victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Oklahoma wide receiver Jacob Jordan makes a play in the Sooners' 2024 upset victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. / William Purnell-Imagn Images
In this story:

WR Jacob Jordan

Oklahoma Sooners, Jacob Jordan
Oklahoma wide receiver Jacob Jordan broke out last year in the Sooners' loss to South Carolina. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Expect a big game from sophomore wide receiver Jacob Jordan. As a freshman walk-on last year, Jordan became OU’s best route-runner and most polished receiver. Now with a year in college under his belt, he’ll be even better in 2025. Against the Redbirds, Jordan will get a lot of second-team snaps after the outcome is decided, and he’ll be targeted frequently by QB2, Michael Hawkins, as they’ve been working together a ton. Hawkins trusts Jordan and both should have a big second half as new OC Ben Arbuckle tries to get his 2s and 3s meaningful reps.

— John E. Hoover

OG Eddy Pierre-Louis 

Oklahoma Sooners, Eddy Pierre-Louis
Oklahoma offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis / Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Heath Ozaeta closed last year starting at left guard, but he missed spring football due to shoulder surgery. That opened up a spot for Eddy Pierre-Louis to put his physicality on full display, raising the intensity for every member of Oklahoma’s offensive line. A firm starter wasn’t named between Ozaeta and Pierre-Louis when the Sooners published their Week 1 depth chart, meaning Pierre-Louis still has time to impress on the left side of the offensive line against Illinois State. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh doesn’t have much time to get his unit comfortable before OU takes on No. 14 Michigan and its talented defensive front next week, so a nice outing against the Redbirds for Pierre-Louis could give him an edge headed into next week’s battle with the Wolverines. Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said there would be rotation up front against Illinois State, and Pierre-Louis should factor into Saturday’s game early. 

— Ryan Chapman 

Read More Oklahoma vs. Illinois State Preview

TE Will Huggins

Oklahoma Sooners, Will Huggins
Tight end transfer Will Huggins has caught a touchdown on Owen Field before. He scored for the Kansas Jayhawks in 2020. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Tight ends should be heavily used in the Sooners’ new-look, Ben Arbuckle-led offense. Saturday is the first chance for them to show out in the new system, and Pittsburg State transfer Will Huggins could have a big game. Huggins is listed at 6-6 and 252 pounds. OU’s offense should be in the red zone often against the Redbirds, and the large tight end should be seen as a primary option for John Mateer near the goal line. Huggins played four years at Kansas before transferring to Pittsburg State in 2024, finishing that season with 22 catches for 395 yards and a touchdown. Huggins is listed as the second-string tight end behind converted linebacker Jaren Kanak on the Sooners’ Week 1 depth chart. Assuming the game doesn’t stay close for long, both tight ends should see plenty of snaps and targets in the opener.

— Carson Field

feed

Published
Ryan Chapman
RYAN CHAPMAN

Ryan is managing editor at Sooners On SI and covers a number of sports in and around Norman and Oklahoma City. Working both as a journalist and a sports talk radio host, Ryan has covered the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the United States Men’s National Soccer Team, the Oklahoma City Energy and more. Since 2019, Ryan has simultaneously pursued a career as both a writer and a sports talk radio host, working for the Flagship for Oklahoma sports, 107.7 The Franchise, as well as AllSooners.com. Ryan serves as a contributor to The Franchise’s website, TheFranchiseOK.com, which was recognized as having the “Best Website” in 2022 by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters. Ryan holds an associate’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma City Community College in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Carson Field
CARSON FIELD

Carson Field has worked full-time in the sports media industry since 2020 in Colorado, Texas and Wyoming as well as nationally, and he has earned degrees from Arizona State University and Texas A&M University. When he isn’t covering the Sooners, he’s likely golfing, fishing or doing something else outdoors. Twitter: https://x.com/carsondfield

John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football