NORMAN — Perhaps the two biggest beneficiaries of Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator change have been receivers Jacob Jordan and Parker Livingstone.

Jason Witten has found ways to get both players involved over the last three games, allowing them to contribute on an offense that had previously struggled to funnel the ball to anyone not named Isaiah Sategna or Rocky Beers.

Livingstone was a target early and often in OU’s 28-7 win over Texas A&M.

He was targeted a team-high nine times, and Livingstone made four catches for 47 yards. He could have had two more on third downs as well, but quarterback John Mateer was unable to deliver accurate balls to Livingstone early.

Eight of Livingstone’s 14 catches in 2026 have come in the last three games, and he previously hadn’t hauled in a pass since the Sooners’ 41-13 loss to Georgia.

“He’s just (kept his head) down,” Sategna said of Livingstone. “He’s played a lot of football and just a really smart football player. Smart receiver. Everything’s just working out for him and I’m proud of him. He’s just got to keep working.”

Jordan only had one reception against the Aggies, but it moved the chains on third down. He saw an uptick in snaps against South Carolina, and Witten has kept Jordan involved over the last three weeks, as he believes he has a great feel for what the offense needs.

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“I think Jacob's got a really good understanding of coverage and particluarly on third down,” Witten said. “And defenses aren't just showing you one pitcher. They're changing it up and so you're playing the odds. You're doing your film study. You're giving answers. OK, if they play this coverage, we're going to do this. OK, if they play that coverage, we're going to do this.

“He's smart. I've watched him and he fits that of he's got elite quickness, finding ways to get the first down. There's an art to that.”

Livingstone and Jordan aren’t the only players who have new roles in Witten’s short time at the helm of the offense.

Offensive lineman Peyton Joseph has quickly become a fan favorite in his new role as a fullback for the Sooners.

Witten has also gotten the best out of Mateer on the ground, and the Sooners are spreading the ball around in the passing game much more effectively since the change at coordinator.

All of those things bode well for Witten’s candidacy to get the full-time gig, but first, the Sooners must again pull their heads together to form a game plan to try and brush Missouri aside.

“(Jordan and Livingstone are) great,” Mateer said. “They’re super situationally aware and have a great feel for the game. We have a lot of guys like that. I think Isaiah and Rocky are the same way. They just feel the game. They help you out, and they help me out. I’m back there, if it’s not perfect, we’re gonna make a play. We’ll work together and make a play. It’s a good feeling back there.”

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