Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke Leading the way for Sooners' Tone-Setting Defense

NORMAN — Owen Heinecke isn’t thrilled with the way his final season at Oklahoma has gone as a whole.

But perhaps no one on the Sooners’ roster is savoring the last month of the season quite like Heinecke.

“Leave this place with a sense of pride knowing we’ve done everything we could to win games,” Heinecke said recently. “... This is not how any of us expected the season to go, fans and players alike, and it’s disappointing. But we can’t do anything but keep playing football and continue to try and be our best.”

Heinecke turned in yet another strong performance in Sunday’s 24-17 win over Ole Miss with nine tackles.

Those included teaming with fellow linebacker Kip Lewis to stop Joshua Dye for a 2-yard loss on third-and-1 at the Rebels 46 late in the third quarter to force a punt.

It was clear coming into the game that Heinecke was going to play a central role in the Sooners’ efforts to slow down Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

Chambliss did run for 84 yards on 11 carries — including a critical 32-yard run on third down late — but threw for just 127 yards. It was Chambliss’ lowest passing output since taking over as the starter early last season.

“We threw a lot of different looks at him,” Heinecke said. “We were trying to make him check as much as possible, and we did. And so, keeping them on their heels, showing them different things and being sticky in coverage. We knew what routes they likes, obviously, through an extra six days of film and stuff.”

The weather clearly played a role in that, as Ole Miss had attempted just nine passes before the fourth quarter when Chambliss threw 19 as the Rebels had to try to score quickly.

“We’ll take credit for that,” Heinecke said. “We don’t have to give credit to the weather.”

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Just a few months ago, it was unclear whether Heinecke would be able to play for the Sooners this season.

He had to go to court, earning a temporary injunction in April against the NCAA that made him eligible for this season.

Heinecke has made the most of it and Oklahoma has benefitted.

He leads the team with 83 tackles — 33 more than any other player on the roster. He also has a team-high 9.5 tackles for loss. Heinecke has 157 tackles over the last two seasons.

Heinecke has worked in recent weeks to turn his frustration with the way the season has gone into production so that he and the Sooners can have a strong finish.

Sunday, in the wake of the travel issues that led to the game being pushed back a day, the rest of the team joined him collectively.

“I think there was definitely a lot of coming together, just kind of mutual frustration, and we let that anger build up,” Heinecke said. “And we played really well and let the anger fly today.”

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