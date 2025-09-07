Oklahoma LB Owen Heinecke’s Journey to Becoming Key Defensive Playmaker
NORMAN — Owen Heinecke’s path to his outstanding game on Saturday was unconventional.
Heinecke played both lacrosse and football in high school before committing to play lacrosse at Ohio State. After just one season at OSU, he walked onto Oklahoma’s football team in 2022 before earning a full-ride scholarship in 2023.
Heinecke logged just 11 tackles during his first two seasons at OU, and he’s already matched that total through two games in 2025.
In the Sooners’ 24-13 win against No. 15 Michigan, Heinecke notched seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup.
“It’s a lot of answered prayers and a lot of hard work,” Heinecke said. “A lot of people are like, ‘Did you think you would have been here? If you could have told yourself you’d be here three years ago would you believe it?’ I always say yeah, this is what I’ve dreamed of.”
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables praised Heinecke’s work ethic since the day he stepped foot on campus, saying he has “a case of the wants.”
When Heiencke was far down on the depth chart in previous seasons, Venables said that the linebacker would often sneak into the rotation during practice.
“He would really piss me off because there’s a very calculated rotation and then he’d get in there and he would be where he’s not supposed to be,” Venables said. “That would make me even more mad, but I kind of liked him doing that, and he kept doing it.”
Venables also admitted that he eventually took a liking to Heinecke’s unsolicited practice reps, as it showed his desire to learn.
The linebacker is now a key defender for the Sooners, showing that anybody in OU’s program can eventually play a significant role.
“A lot of young guys that were sitting out there like, ‘How do you create opportunity for yourself?’ This game don’t wait on nobody,” Venables said. “So, if you want your opportunity, man you’ve got to go get it, and this is a shining example. When you don’t get it right away, you don’t give in, you keep coming after it, you keep throwing haymakers and eventually you’ll break through. Sometimes sooner, sometimes later… and he’s a great example of that.”
Heinecke led all OU defenders with seven tackles against Michigan. He also recorded a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the Sooners’ 11-point win.
Being the leading tackler for the winning team in a major college football game is something that once seemed far-fetched for Heinecke.
“I think childhood Owen would have pee running down his leg,” Heinecke said. “I know how much work it takes to get to the level like this, and I’m just really grateful. A lot of prayers answered just to be here. A lot of people are just taking a chance on me, so I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
The Sooners are now 2-0 and moved to No. 13 in the AP poll. A major reason for their hot start has been elite defensive play from Heinecke and his counterparts.
Heinecke, from Tulsa, is a lifelong Sooners fan. As an OU-lifer, Heinecke said it’s surreal that he’s a major player on an Oklahoma squad competing at a high level.
“My uncle played here and from the moment I can remember, I was in OU gear,” Heinecke said. “So to be able to run out onto the field is what I’ve always dreamed of. And I knew I wasn’t going to get there sitting on the sideline, so I had to take a chance on myself and bet on myself.”