Poll Report: Oklahoma on the Rise After Saturday's Statement Win
Oklahoma is on the move in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after a statement win in prime time.
The Sooners knocked off Michigan 24-13 on Saturday night in Norman in a game that wasn’t really that close.
Had it not been for a handful of special teams mishaps, specifically in the third quarter, the final score could have been much worse for the Wolverines.
Brent Venables’ Sooners moved up five spots in the AP Poll, rising from No. 18 to No. 13.
In the Coaches Poll, OU shot up eight spots to No. 16.
Oklahoma’s defense and quarterback John Mateer both dazzled against the Wolverines.
The Sooners held Michigan to 288 yards of total offense despite giving up a 75-yard touchdown run to start the second half. OU finished the night with eight tackles for loss and one sack.
Mateer completed 21-of-34 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown through the air, and he also threw an interception.
The OU quarterback made a big difference on the ground, too. He rushed 19 times for 74 yards and two scores.
Michigan fell to No. 23 in the AP Poll and No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.
While the Sooners enjoyed their Saturday, there was carnage elsewhere in the AP top 25.
Arizona State, who entered the week at No. 12, lost to Mississippi State 24-20 in Starkville.
No. 13 Florida was embarrassed at home by South Florida. Nico Gramatica’s 20-yard field goal as time expired downed the Gators 18-16.
Baylor bounced back from last week’s loss to Auburn with a walk-off field goal to beat No. 17 SMU 48-45 in double overtime.
Auburn, OU's Week 4 opponent, popped into the bottom of the rankings after the chaos. The Tigers landed at No. 24. Oklahoma will host that contest in Norman in its 2025 SEC opener.
Before turning their attention to Auburn and a reunion with quarterback Jackson Arnold, the Sooners will hit the road for the first time in 2025.
OU will travel to Philadelphia to take on Temple (2-0) at Lincoln Financial Field.
Kickoff between the Sooners and the Owls is scheduled for 11 a.m.