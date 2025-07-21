Oklahoma Legend Baker Mayfield on Joe Castiglione’s Retirement: ‘That One Hurts’
NORMAN — The last time Oklahoma had an athletic director not named Joe Castiglione, Baker Mayfield was 3 years old.
Mayfield, Oklahoma’s Heisman winning quarterback who hosted a youth camp on OU’s campus on Saturday, weighed in on Castiglione’s sudden retirement after nearly three decades with the program.
“That one hurts,” Mayfield said.
Castiglione became OU’s athletic director in 1998 after holding the same position at Missouri. He announced on July 8 that he would retire from the position at the end of the month, transitioning to the role of athletic director emeritus.
During Castiglione’s tenure, Oklahoma won 26 national championships across five sports.
Oklahoma last won a football national championship in 2000, Castiglione’s third year at OU. That championship season, of course, came long before Mayfield’s years in Norman (2014-2017).
But Mayfield’s teams embodied the championship culture that Castiglione established at OU.
Mayfield began his college career as a walk-on at Texas Tech, where he spent one season. He then transferred to Oklahoma in 2014, redshirting his first year in the program.
The quarterback became one of OU’s biggest stars ever over the next three seasons, leading the Sooners to a 34-6 overall record. He threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns with just six interceptions as a senior in 2017 and won the Heisman Trophy.
The Sooners won the Big 12 title in each of Mayfield’s seasons as the starting quarterback, playing in a New Year’s Six bowl or the College Football Playoff each year.
Altogether, Oklahoma won 14 football conference championships with Castiglione as athletic director.
Now eight years removed from his final year in Norman, Mayfield reflected on his experience with Castiglione and how the athletic director was influential to him and his fellow student-athletes.
“Joe C’s obviously been an instrumental part in Oklahoma sports in general, not just football,” Castiglione said. “Everything that we have here, great standards around here. He’s been part of this athletic program for a long time. Him and his family have done a great job representing this community and university and have set the standard for a very long time.”
Oklahoma is entering its second year as a Southeastern Conference member.
OU’s football team finished tied for 13th in the SEC standings, going 6-7 overall and 2-6 in conference play.
Other programs saw greater success in their first season in the conference.
The softball team’s national title streak ended at four, but the Sooners still reached the Women’s College World Series semifinals. Oklahoma’s men’s and women’s basketball teams both reached the NCAA Tournament, with the women making it to the Sweet Sixteen. And OU baseball qualified for another NCAA Tournament, ultimately falling to host North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional final.
Mayfield feels confident that Castiglione has left the athletic department on an upward trajectory as the Sooners begin the search for his replacement.
“It’s going to be sad to see him go, but he’s going out on a high note,” Mayfield said.
Mayfield became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and played four up-and-down seasons with the Cleveland Browns. After leading the Browns to the playoffs inn 2020, Mayfield spent a year with the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams. He's now entering his third season as the starting quarterback for the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is coming off the best season of his career: 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns with 16 interceptions.
Mayfield has led the Bucs to back-to-back playoff appearances and is in the second year of a three-year, $100 million contract.
The Bucs open the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 7.
Oklahoma kicks off the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.