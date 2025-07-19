Baker Mayfield Has 'Lot of Faith' in Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables
NORMAN — Oklahoma hasn’t seen the same success lately as it did when Baker Mayfield was the Sooners’ starting quarterback.
The Sooners finished 6-7 overall and 2-6 in conference play in 2024, their first season in the Southeastern Conference. Oklahoma has now posted two losing seasons — both 6-7 — in Brent Venables’ first three years as OU’s head coach.
Mayfield, eight years removed from his final season at Oklahoma in 2017, believes the program will soon return to being one of college football’s best.
“I have a lot of faith,” Mayfield said at his youth football camp in Norman on Saturday.
During Mayfield’s three years as OU’s starter, the Sooners went 33-6 and won three Big 12 championships. Mayfield became the first-ever walk-on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2017, throwing for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns as a senior.
Mayfield was selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played four years there before stints with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield is entering his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leading them to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
From afar, Mayfield kept track of the Sooners last year. The quarterback admitted to frequently watching college football on road trips before his Sunday NFL games.
Mayfield said it would’ve been hard for any team to win with OU’s circumstances in 2024.
The Sooners started a different offensive line combination in each of their first nine games, and wideouts Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq, Deion Burks, Andrel Anthony and Jayden Gibson each missed multiple games for various injuries. Oklahoma finished No. 121 out of 134 FBS teams in passing offense last year, averaging 175.8 yards per contest.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Oklahoma Legend Baker Mayfield Sees Similarities in Transfer QB John Mateer
- WATCH: Oklahoma Football Baker Mayfield Summer Camp Interview
- Why Brent Venables 'Really Likes' Oklahoma's 'Completely Different' Tight End Unit
“Obviously, offensively last year, you had a lot of injuries,” Mayfield said. “You can’t win when you have that many different starting rotations on the o-line. It’s injuries, it’s a lot of stuff. But I have a lot of faith in Coach V.”
While the offense struggled mightily, Mayfield is encouraged by the defense’s steady improvement.
Venables is a defensive mind, spending a decade as Clemson’s defensive coordinator and winning two national championships with the Tigers before arriving in Norman.
In Venables’ first season at OU, the Sooners finished No. 121 nationally in total defense, allowing 461 total yards per game. The Sooners improved on that significantly in 2023, holding opponents to 389.4 yards per game, which was No. 79.
Oklahoma climbed to No. 19 (318.2 yards allowed per game) in 2024.
With veteran players like Kip Lewis, R Mason Thomas, Robert Spears-Jennings and Gracen Halton all returning, Mayfield expects the defense to be similarly salty in 2025.
“That’s the standard he sets,” Mayfield said. “Tough, hard-nosed guys that hustle to the football, and he’s going to carry that on.”
Mayfield said that Oklahoma “changed” him “for life” — and he’s hoping it does the same for others.
The quarterback said he plans to regularly contact transfer quarterback John Mateer throughout the 2025 season to give him advice. He also wants to be a leader to those who may one day play in the program — like the kids at his camp on Saturday.
“(OU has) made me who I am,” Mayfield said. “Coming back here and being able to have a great time with kids is a great experience for me.”
Oklahoma begins the 2025 season against Illinois State on Saturday, Aug. 30.