Oklahoma Looking to Build Recruiting Momentum After Win Over Texas

The Sooners’ 27-24 win over No. 1 Texas was about as unpredictable as it gets.

Oklahoma had lost two of its last three games, and its lone win in that span was an ugly 14-6 home victory over New Mexico. But none of those dismal performances held any bearing on Saturday, when the Sooners shocked the college football world.

Now, OU will look to generate recruiting momentum after its landmark win.

On hand for the Sooners’ win was Kamieon Compton-Nero, the No. 1 player from Oklahoma from the Class of 2028.

Compton-Nero posted a handful of videos on his X (formerly Twitter) account, including his view of Tate Sandell’s game-winning field goal.

A native of Owasso, Okla., Compton-Nero is the No. 53 overall player in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2028 class. He is a consensus top-100 player.

Compton-Nero played at Rejoice Christian as a sophomore in 2025, and the safety prospect logged 95 tackles, five interceptions and three return touchdowns during that campaign. He now plays for Owasso High School.

Recently, Compton-Nero released his top five for his recruitment. The Sooners were included in that list, along with Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Alabama and SMU.

Compton-Nero has already been on OU’s campus on several occasions. And it will be interesting to see how the Sooners’ win over Texas builds further rapport with the local prospect.

A handful of 2027 commits also posted their perspectives from OU’s Red River Rivalry win.

One of them was St. Louis-based wide receiver Malahn Green.

Green is a consensus 3-star prospect who is listed at 5-foot-10 and 178 pounds. He earned an offer from the Sooners after competing at one of the Brent Venables Football Camps during the summer.

Green chose OU over offers from Nebraska and a handful of Group of Six schools.

Cornerback commit Mikhail McCreary was also at the game, and he expressed his excitement on X.

McCreary, who said “stay on that side” in his post, is a 4-star recruit from San Antonio. He is ranked as the No. 208 overall prospect and the No. 24 cornerback from the Class of 2027.

McCreary is the younger brother of running back Ben McCreary, who is a backup for the Sooners.

Quarterback commit Jamison Roberts was also in Dallas for the win. He reunited with KJ Lacey, his former teammate at Saraland (Ala.) High School, who now plays for Texas.

FORMER TEAMMATES. FUTURE RIVALS. @JamisonERoberts



Texas QB KJ Lacey 🤘🏽 and Oklahoma 4⭐ QB commit Jamison Roberts 🔴



Once teammates, these two talented quarterbacks could soon find themselves on opposite sidelines in one of college football’s BIGGEST rivalries!



The Red River… pic.twitter.com/O0KLMDfeG5 — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) October 11, 2026

Roberts committed to OU in March after attending the Sooners’ “Future Freaks” junior day event. The Alabama native is a 4-star prospect, per Rivals, and chose the Sooners over offers from Auburn, Georgia, Florida and several other Power Four programs.

2027 athlete commit sets state record

Bode Sparrow, a 2027 athlete from Utah committed to Oklahoma, set a record in his home state.

Broke the record last night for all time career TD receptions in the state of Utah!! Super grateful for everyone who has helped me achieved this over my 4 years!! Huge honor to pass up a Utah legend and NFL great @AsapPuka 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9FqBS5pVFb — Bode Sparrow (@bode_sparrow) October 9, 2026

Sparrow overtook Puka Nacua — now a star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams — for the most receiving touchdowns in Utah high school football history. Sparrow caught his 59th career touchdown pass in Davis High School’s game on Friday.

The Sooners are recruiting Sparrow to play safety, but it’s evident that the athlete prospect can do it all.

According to 247Sports, Sparrow is the No. 82 overall prospect and the No. 8 athlete from the Class of 2027. He pledged to Oklahoma in June, choosing the Sooners over offers from Utah, BYU, Oregon and others.

During his junior year in 2025, Sparrow notched 71 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and three pass breakups while also logging 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns on 83 receptions.

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