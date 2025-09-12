All Sooners

Oklahoma Must Keep Focus to Flip Road Outcomes Under Venables

The Sooners have not faired well away from home under Brent Venables. For that to change, OU must go into Philadelphia focused to begin changing their road fortunes.

Brady Trantham

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables looks on during the Sooners' 24-13 win over Michigan.
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables looks on during the Sooners' 24-13 win over Michigan. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In 2016, when the three-game series was announced, Philadelphia Magazine writer Dan McQuade quipped that, “6-year-olds will be in college when Temple plays Oklahoma.

Nearly a decade later, those 6-year-olds are Jayden Jackson, David Stone, Michael Fasusi and dozens more Sooners driving a season filled with optimism after a statement win over the Michigan Wolverines. Much has changed since then — you can almost hear Barry Switzer saying with a smirk, “Now it’s legal.” And think about how much will change before the three-game contract is fulfilled when the teams meet again in 2028 (or, with the SEC implementing a nine-game conference schedule, if that game will even be played.)

For their first road test, Oklahoma heads to Pennsylvania, a state it hasn't visited since the wishbone era of Danny Bradley and Brian Bosworth. In fact, the Sooners haven’t played in that corner of the country since 1994, when they slipped past Syracuse 30–29 in the Carrier Dome.

As for Temple, the Owls are banking on the hire of first-year head coach K.C. Keeler to reignite what was becoming a strong program when this series was originally planned. At 2-0, Temple looks nothing like the porous squad that traveled to Norman a year ago.

Temple Owls, K.C. Keele
K.C. Keeler has started 2-0 at Temple after a successful stint leading Sam Houston State. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

For the Sooners, staying focused remains crucial. Winning an early season statement game over Michigan on a national stage is going to result in well-deserved praise. While expectations for the 2025 season have steadily risen with every John Mateer rep, Ben Arbuckle play call or bone-crushing hit by Brent Venables’ defense, in order for No. 13 Oklahoma to make its date with Jackson Arnold’s Auburn Tigers matter, they have to go 3-0.

“We’re looking at it like we have to take these guys seriously,” OU safety Peyton Bowen said on Monday. “They’re a whole different group (since last year). They’ve scored 50 in back-to-back games.”

“This will not be an easy game,” Oklahoma offensive lineman Derek Simmons said. “We have to go 1-0 and prepare every week like we have. How we prepared for Michigan, we need to prepare for Temple."

As for Venables, the challenge this first road game presents is one where the Sooners' fortunes on the road could begin to turn for the better.

In three years, Venables is 6-8 on the road. Those eight losses weren't just world beaters in the SEC, but to teams Oklahoma had no business losing to — think of West Virginia and Texas Tech in 2022 or with how the games ended, Kansas in 2023 or Missouri last year. Whenever Oklahoma has captured some form of momentum under Venables, a road game has typically been the culprit of their season's demise.

So yes, even a road game against Temple with the Sooners favored by three touchdowns can give us a glimpse if Venables has implemented the changes necessary to become a more consistent force on the road. The box won't be completely checked if Oklahoma dominates the game, but it would sure be a welcome change of pace moving forward.

Oklahoma Sooners, Brent Venable
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables will take his team on the road for the first time in 2025 to battle Temple on Saturday. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of those eight losses on the road, offensive ineptitude has reared its ugly head time and time again.

In that 2022 loss in Lubbock, Oklahoma endured its second-largest blown lead in program history when it watched its 24-6 lead in the second quarter lead to a loss in overtime, 51-48. Against West Virginia in the same year, a promising offensive start, along with a 200-plus yard day by Eric Gray on the ground, dwindled as the game dragged on, resulting in a 23-20 loss.

The two road losses in 2023 were helped in large part thanks to a lack of complimentary football. Against both Kansas and Oklahoma State, the defense gave up plays it had normally snuffed out, but was able to force key stops and turnovers to set up the offense to win the day. In both cases, the offense stumbled and opened the door for a loss.

Considering Arbuckle was already tasked with righting the offensive wrongs of 2024, you can also look for his offense's production on the road this Saturday. Ultimately, Arbuckle works for Venables, so that's where the true test lies.

We will find out quickly on Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN2) if Venables' growth as a head coach and the additions he made to the staff and roster are leading down the path to correcting the Sooners' road woes. Even in a game where Oklahoma finds itself as a three-touchdown favorite, you can find out good or bad things. It would be a great sign moving forward if OU travels to Philadelphia and takes care of business.

In order for the Sooners to meet their rising expectations, correct their troubles away from Norman and make their SEC conference opener matter, they have to go 3-0 first.

