Oklahoma Native Danny Okoye Will ‘Never Forget’ Blocked Punt Against Texas

As an Oklahoma native, Danny Okoye always dreamed of making a big play in the Red River Rivalry.

And on Saturday, the junior defensive end from Tulsa did just that.

In the second quarter of the Sooners’ 27-24 win over No. 1 Texas, Okoye blocked a punt in the end zone. Moments after Okoye made contact with the ball, defensive back Dakoda Fields was there to recover the ball in the end zone, giving OU a touchdown and its first points of the day.

“I’m never going to forget this for the rest of my life,” Okoye said.

At the time of Okoye’s block, the Sooners trailed 7-0. OU’s offense had yet to get a first down, while the defense had played a stellar game, aside from one deep shot from Texas quarterback Arch Manning to Cam Coleman for a touchdown.

The defense forced Texas to punt from within its own 10-yard line. And considering the extent of the offense’s struggles, Okoye knew that the Sooners would have to make a big play elsewhere to swing the momentum back in their favor.

And that was his exact mentality as soon as the ball was snapped on fourth down.

“The ball got snapped, I started running, I was waiting for somebody to come blow me up, obviously… in the moment I was like, ‘I got to make this play,’” Okoye said. “There was a play earlier in the game I didn’t really execute that well; earlier in the season I probably wouldn’t have responded that well. I got the opportunity to respond, and I tried to use the best of my ability, and it ended up being a touchdown.”

The special teams touchdown marked OU’s first at the Cotton Bowl since 2023. Oklahoma lost back-to-back games against the Longhorns in 2024 and 2025, scoring only nine combined points in those contests.

With that burden lifted, the entire team was able to play more comfortably throughout the rest of the game.

Oklahoma running back Lloyd Avant scored a game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter before Peyton Bowen returned an interception for a touchdown later in that quarter. Kicker Tate Sandell made two field goals, the second of which he converted as time expired to give OU its three-point win.

Things weren’t always pretty against the Longhorns. At times, especially in the first quarter and a half, they were ugly.

But the Sooners’ ability to generate momentum in all three phases allowed them to stun the top-ranked Longhorns, per Okoye.

“We feed off each other,” Okoye said. “We just backed them up and supported them when they needed us. They back us up and support us when we need them, and that’s all you can really ask for.”

For the Sooners to save their season, Saturday’s rivalry win can’t be a one-off.

Oklahoma still has to play seven more SEC games, and several of their remaining opponents are currently ranked in the AP Top 25. The Sooners already have two losses, meaning the margin for error is already razor thin.

The odds are stacked against the Sooners’ hopes of making a return trip to the College Football Playoff. But after their inspired performance against the Longhorns, Okoye believes that nothing is out of reach.

“We had a 2-2 season, but being able to overcome in spite of all that and really show what we’re made of is definitely an opportunity we’re blessed to have,” Okoye said. “I’m glad it panned out the way it did.”

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