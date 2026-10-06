Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Expects WR Elijah Thomas to Get More 'Opportunities'

NORMAN — Wide receiver Elijah Thomas earned repeated praise as one of Oklahoma’s most improved players during the offseason.

But so far in 2026, Thomas hasn’t been much of a factor. The sophomore wide receiver from Checotah, Okla., has caught just four passes for 38 yards through four games.

At 6-foot and 185 pounds, Thomas is a weapon that offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle knows that he must utilize going forward.

“I’ve got to do a great job because Elijah is super talented, right?” Arbuckle said. “Wickedly talented. Very strong. Very fast. Great with his body.”

The second-year wideout has separated himself from his defender on multiple occasions this year.

Thomas streaked down the middle of the field late against Michigan on Sept. 12, but quarterback John Mateer opted to throw to tight end Rocky Beers in double coverage. And against Georgia on Sept. 26, Thomas was wide open past the line to gain on a fourth down, but Mateer hesitated, kept the ball and fumbled.

Though Thomas has caught only four passes, he has appeared on 139 offensive snaps. Of those 139 plays, 83 of them have been passing situations.

Arbuckle made it clear that Thomas’ low target share doesn’t stem from distrust.

“ET is doing everything right,” Arbuckle said. “Doing everything right out at practice. Probably on our entire team throughout practice strains to finish the hardest. Works incredibly hard. I just have to make sure that I’m doing a really good job getting him his touches.”

The Sooners badly need another target to step up.

Transfer wideout Trell Harris was a standout in each of OU’s first two games, but he suffered an injury against the Wolverines that will keep him out for the foreseeable future, per OU coach Brent Venables. Fifth-year receiver Isaiah Sategna leads OU with 267 yards, while Beers is just behind him at 255.

Arbuckle doesn’t have any plans of taking Thomas off the field — and given the injury situation, he really can’t.

The second-year offensive coordinator believes that Thomas’ production will only increase as long as he keeps doing what he has been doing.

“The more and more he’s in the game, the opportunities will continue to find him more, too,” Arbuckle said. “So I think it’s twofold there. I have to do a way better job of it, but as he’s in there, just the flow of the game, the opportunities will also continue to come at a higher clip.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.