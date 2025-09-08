Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Pleased with Offensive Balance Through Two Games
NORMAN — Two games into his tenure at Oklahoma, offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle’s creativity has been on full display.
Arbuckle, the 29-year-old coach who previously served as the offensive coordinator at Washington State and Western Kentucky, has helped the Sooners start the 2025 season 2-0.
The Sooners, ranked No. 13 in the latest AP poll, scored 35 points in their opener against Illinois State before beating Michigan 24-13 in Week 2 in an offensive effort that saw both quick drives and methodical ones.
OU coach Brent Venables praised the offensive showcase in the win against the Wolverines.
“It really felt like they controlled the tempo of the day, playing a really good, well-coached defense,” Venables said.
A year ago, the Sooners had very little big-play ability. They averaged only 24 points and 175.8 passing yards per game as OU went 6-7 overall.
In only a two-game sample size, Oklahoma seems more than capable of logging chunk plays in 2025.
The Sooners had only four passing plays of 15 yards or longer in 2024. OU quarterback John Mateer, a Washington State transfer, has already thrown 11 of them in two games.
Mateer leads the SEC in passing through two games with 662 yards. He is one of many offensive skill-position players that Oklahoma added through the transfer portal before the 2025 season, along with running back Jaydn Ott, wide receivers Isaiah Sategna, Keontez Lewis, Javonnie Gibson, Jer’Michael Carter and Josiah Martin and tight ends Carson Kent, Will Huggins and John Locke Jr.
Even with one of the Sooners’ two games thus far coming against a stout Michigan defense, the new-look offensive group is averaging 451.5 total yards per contest.
All three of Oklahoma’s touchdown drives against the Wolverines were shorter than five minutes, showing the Sooners’ ability to move down the field quickly — even against top-tier defensive competition.
“I think it’s really good for the kids to see the work that they’ve put in over the last nine months and the things that myself and coach Venables have been preaching to them come into fruition,” Arbuckle said. “But the way they did and the way they played, I absolutely think there’s some validation there.”
While OU’s ability to score quickly has been a highlight from Weeks 1 and 2, the Sooners have also shown that they can slowly wear down opposing defenses.
With an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter against Michigan, Arbuckle and Mateer commanded a 16-play, 78-yard drive that lasted almost nine minutes. The Sooners ended that possession with a Tate Sandell field goal that made it a two-score game with only 1:44 remaining in the contest.
Big plays are often the name of the game, and it seems like they’ll be plentiful in 2025. But methodical drives like the one against the Wolverines will be crucial in other close games later in the season.
“Whenever the clock struck zero in the third quarter and our fours went up in the air and you see the look in their eyes… I didn’t have any doubts that we were going to close that game out,” Arbuckle said. “It was awesome to watch them put the ball down over and over and over again on that last drive and get it done. Really proud of the way those guys competed and they finished.”
As good as the offense has been, OU still has the entirety of its conference slate remaining. All eight of the Sooners’ SEC opponents are currently ranked in the top 25.
To stay in the mix as a title contender, Arbuckle knows that his offense will have to get even better.
“It’s awesome, it’s fun, but the process begins again,” Arbuckle said. “I think the kids understand the process and believe in the process, so let’s rock.”