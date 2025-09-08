Kickoff Time Set for Oklahoma's SEC Opener Against Auburn
NORMAN — Oklahoma’s first conference game of the 2025 season will have an afternoon kickoff.
The Sooners will host Auburn for their SEC opener on Saturday, Sept. 20. That game will kick off at 2:30 p.m., the conference announced on Monday.
The afternoon kickoff will be OU’s first of the 2025 season.
Oklahoma opened the year with a 5 p.m. kickoff against Illinois State before battling Michigan at 6:30 p.m. last week. OU’s Week 3 game against Temple in Philadelphia will begin at 11 a.m.
The Sooners (2-0) moved up to No. 13 in the latest AP poll, released Sunday, after beating No. 18 Michigan 24-13 on Saturday. OU opened the year with a 35-3 win over Illinois State on Aug. 30.
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer, a Washington State transfer, has thrown for 662 yards in his first two games as the Sooners' starting signal-caller. The Sooners are averaging 451.5 offensive yards per contest so far.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Oklahoma QB John Mateer Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
- Sooners in the NFL: Ex-Oklahoma Quarterbacks Make 2025 Regular-Season Debuts
- How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Temple
Auburn is also 2-0. The Tigers beat Baylor 38-24 in Week 1 before routing Ball State 42-3 on Saturday. They are led by former Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold, who has combined for 359 passing yards, 142 rushing yards and five total touchdowns in his first two games at Auburn.
Auburn entered the AP Top 25 for the first time of the season on Sunday at No. 24. The Tigers are one of 11 SEC teams ranked in the poll, along with LSU (No. 3), Georgia (6), Texas (7), South Carolina (11), OU (13), Tennessee (15), Texas A&M (16), Ole Miss (17), Alabama (19) and Missouri (25).
Oklahoma went 2-6 in its first season as an SEC member, and one of the Sooners’ wins came against Auburn. The Sooners scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the Tigers 27-21. The Tigers went 5-7 in 2024 and haven't posted a winning season since 2020.
The Sooners are looking to return to national title contention after a rocky first three years of Brent Venables' tenure as head coach in which OU has finished 6-7 twice.
Before hosting Auburn for its first conference game, Oklahoma will look to improve to 3-0 against Temple at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls are 2-0 after beating UMass and Howard in their first two contests of 2025.