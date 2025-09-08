Oklahoma QB John Mateer Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Recognition is rolling in for Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer after the Sooners’ win over Michigan.
The OU quarterback was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday following Saturday’s 24-13 victory over the Wolverines.
Mateer completed 21-of-34 passes for 270 yards and a score while also throwing an interception.
He moved the chains for the Sooners off schedule, including a pair of big third down completions to receiver Isaiah Sategna and tight end Jaren Kanak after evading Michigan defenders in the backfield.
Mateer also thrived on the ground.
He carried the ball 19 times for 74 yards and two scores, and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle routinely turned to his quarterback to pick up tough yards on third down and in short-yardage situations.
Through two weeks, Mateer ranks ninth in the country in total passing yards, throwing for 662 yards, and he’s also 33rd in passing efficiency.
As a team, the Sooners rank 39th in total offense, averaging 451.5 yards per game despite playing Michigan’s stout defense.
“The more and more you play, the more and more you start understanding situations in the game,” Arbuckle said of Mateer after the win. “He’s seen a lot. Last season, we saw a lot of different situations that popped up. So there’s not a lot of moments he hasn’t been introduced to. And he understands how to navigate them and put us in the best position to be successful.
“I loved his response tonight, after good series or good plays, or bad series and bad plays, I loved how he responded every step of the way. Just bringing confidence to everybody on the team there on the sideline. But again, I’ll continue to say about his team.
“His leadership keeps growing and growing and growing. So, yeah, he’s a special kid. Really special.”
The No. 13-ranked Sooners (2-0) now turn their attention to their first road trip of the season.
OU will head northeast to take on the Temple Owls (2-0) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.
Oklahoma will open SEC play the following weekend by hosting former quarterback Jackson Arnold and the No. 24-ranked Auburn Tigers.