All Sooners

Oklahoma OC Ben Arbuckle Says QB John Mateer is Doing a 'Good Job' but Also 'Knows His Body'

It's been reported that Mateer could play against Texas, but the Sooners will take it slow and aren't revealing how much he's been able to practice so far.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle / Carson Field, Sooners on SI
In this story:

Ben Arbuckle is just 30 years old and hasn’t been a big-time coach for very long, but he clearly knows his way around a press conference.

Faced Tuesday with a solid barrage of questions about his starting quarterback for this week’s game against Texas, Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator deftly stepped around revealing too much about the status of quarterback John Mateer going into this week’s rivalry showdown against Texas.

Mateer suffered a broken thumb against Auburn on Sept. 20 but didn’t come out of the game and rallied the Sooners to a dramatic victory. He had surgery four days later to repair the injury, and after a bye week, Mateer was in full uniform wearing a black brace on his right wrist and thumb — but didn’t play in Saturday’s 44-0 victory over Kent State.

Instead, Michael Hawkins got his second straight start, and was relieved by Whitt Newbauer and Jett Niu.

Head coach Brent Venables said on his coach’s show Monday night, “I don’t know when John Mateer will be back. Really not even anything to talk about. He’s on a progression through however it long takes those injuries to heal.”

On Monday, a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel said Mateer is “pushing” to play against the Longhorns and that “there’s a believe that his return is possible, as he’s reacted well to surgery.”

"He's doing his normal protocol. He's done zero good on good work," Venables said at his weekly news conference following Arbuckle. " ... It's Michael and Whitt right now. If something changes, I'll let you know. I think if you can play, you gotta do good on good, right?"

When pressed for details about challenges Mateer faces, his plan for preparing two quarterbacks and how close Mateer might be, Arbuckle was deftly unrevealing.

Read More Oklahoma Football

“Like I said, kind of, last week, John's very process-(oriented) guy,” Arbuckle said. “He's going to follow the directions given by the doctor. And if there's any sort of gray area, he may lean towards more of the darker shade of the gray whenever it comes to recovery process. And that's just because he's he's a competitor, and that's just kind of how he's wired. 

“So, you know, there's steps in the recovery process that he's having to follow right now and doing a really good job with it.”

Whether it’s gripping the football or generating velocity or simply managing pain, what are the challenges this particular injury presents to quarterbacks?

“I think with any injury to your dominant throwing hand, I think there's a bunch of different challenges that could come from it,” Arbuckle said, “but I don't think they're all, you know, mutually exclusive. Somebody could struggle with another thing from from the same injury. So it all just goes about how he feels, how the recovery is going, how the doctors and training staff say everything's going. But you know, I think it's all just different from case to case.”

How does Arbuckle balance Mateer’s competitive desire to be able to play against wanting him to be healthy for the rest of the season?

“That's a good question,” Arbuckle said. “I think John knows his body. I think he understands, you know, ultimately, what's best for the team. But he doesn't want to put himself in a compromising position, either. So whenever he's, you know, trending towards that darker shade of gray, he always has his his body in mind also. And so again, he's a competitive kid. … Of course, he's going to try to get as ready as quick as he can. But ultimately, I don't think anybody wants to put him in a compromising position.”

feed

Published |Modified
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football