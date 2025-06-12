Oklahoma OL Target Names Top Three, Sets June 28 Commitment Date
Bill Bedenbaugh has the chance to close June with a big win.
Deacon Schmitt, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman from Windsor, CO, will pick between Oklahoma, Alabama and Colorado on June 28, On3 recruiting reporter Hayes Fawcett reported on Thursday.
Since the start of May, Schmitt has visited Colorado, Alabama, OU, Nebraska and Tennessee, but he’s narrowed down his college choices to three.
He’s rated as a 4-star recruit by On3’s industry ranking, and Schmitt is ranked as the No. 29 offensive tackle in the country per On3.
If Bedenbaugh is able to land Schmitt, it would be the third addition along the Sooners’ offensive line in the 2026 recruiting class.
Bedenbaugh most recently picked up a verbal commitment from 4-star interior offensive lineman Noah Best.
Best announced his pledge to the Sooners on Monday following his visit to Norman one the weekend.
A 6-4, 305-pounder from Midlothian, TX, Best is currently OU’s highest-rated offensive line commitment.
The Sooners also have a pledge from interior offensive lineman Will Conroy, who committed to Oklahoma on Dec. 16 last year.
Read More Oklahoma Recruiting:
- Sunday Offering: Several Key Football Recruits Visit Oklahoma’s Campus
- Oklahoma Lands Commitment from CB Derrick Johnson II
- Oklahoma Lands 2026 4-Star Interior Offensive Lineman
- Oklahoma Lands Commitment from Another Arkansas Product
In total, OU has 10 commitments in the 2026 class who have announced their pledge.
On the heels of last week’s big visit weekend, the Sooners also landed commitments from defensive back Derrick Johnson and edge rusher Matthew Nelson.
The Sooners also hold pledges from quarterback Jaden O’Neal, though OU’s pursuit of Bowe Bentley has the full attention of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, as well as commitments from receiver Daniel Odom, linebacker Jakore Smith, defensive lineman Brian Harris, tight end Ryder Mix and safety Niko Jandreau.