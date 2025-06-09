Report: Oklahoma Lands 2026 4-Star Interior Offensive Lineman
Oklahoma reportedly bolstered its offensive line on Monday.
The Sooners picked up a commitment from offensive lineman Noah Best, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Best is a consensus 4-star prospect from Midlothian, TX, and is listed at 6-4 and 305 pounds.
For Midlothian High School, Best earned first-team all-district honors in each of the last two seasons.
Best officially visited OU on Friday after official visits to Missouri and Kansas State earlier in the week. According to Rivals, Best unofficially visited Oklahoma six times before Friday’s official visit.
Best also took official visits to Texas Tech and SMU. He earned more than 20 offers, which included major programs like Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan and Arizona State.
“What’s exciting about the Sooners is that (OU offensive line) coach (Bill Bedenbaugh) shows me how much they want me and how great of a coach he is,” Best told Steve Wiltfong of On3 after his OU junior day visit in January. “To say that to me means a lot and it definitely sways me in their direction. OU is very similar to a lot of schools but what makes it stand out to me is the staff Coach B makes OU feel special to me.”
Best is the ninth OU pledge in the Class of 2026. He is only the second offensive line commitment in the Sooners’ class, joining 3-star offensive lineman Will Conroy from Florida.
He is the second player to commit to Oklahoma in the last two days, as the Sooners landed edge rusher Matthew Nelson of Bryant, AR, on Sunday. Nelson is rated as a 3-star prospect, per 247Sports, and chose OU over offers from Missouri and Mississippi State.
Prior to Best’s commitment, had the No. 42 class in 247Sports’ team recruiting rankings. The Sooners climbed to No. 35 in those rankings after Best's pledge.