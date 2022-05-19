Oklahoma Picks Up Arizona State Transfer WR LV Bunkley-Shelton

Bunkley-Shelton caught 33 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns as a redshirt freshman for the Sun Devils last season.

Another splash pick up for Oklahoma in the transfer portal.

The Sooners gained the commitment of Arizona State transfer wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton on Thursday night.

Out of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA, he committed to Arizona State as a 4-star prospect rated as the No. 27 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Bunkley-Shelton took visits to both Oklahoma and Kansas in the last month, with the decision coming down to those two schools, according to 247Sports.

“It was honestly just a gut feeling, that’s what it came down to,” he told 247Sports. “I liked both coaching staffs and both campuses a lot and had two really good visits.

“OU just stuck out a little more for me. They came after me hard right when I went into the portal and made me feel like a priority. I really liked it there, it’s a big time program and I think I’ll fit in really well there.”

Bunkley-Shelton joins Missouri transfer Javian Hester as a key addition to bolster the OU receiving corps after the losses of both Mario Williams and Cody Jackson this offseason.

While the top of the receiver room is largely solidified with Marvin Mims, Theo Wease and Drake Stoops, both Bunkley-Shelton and Hester supply welcomed depth to the position heading into Brent Venables’ first season in Norman.