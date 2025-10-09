All Sooners

Oklahoma Better Positioned for Success Passing vs. Texas Than They Were in 2024 Loss

Regardless of who is at quarterback for the Sooners in the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma's deeper WR contingent figures to give them a chance to succeed.

Ryan Aber

Deion Burks is one of the reasons Oklahoma has been much deeper at wide receiver this season after the group was decimated by injuries in 2024.
Regardless of who is playing quarterback for Oklahoma on Saturday vs. Texas — John Mateer or Michael Hawkins Jr. — the Sooners figure to need to be successful throwing the ball.

OU doesn’t necessarily need to beat Texas in the passing game when the teams square off at 2:30 p.m. at the Cotton Bowl, but must at least be effective there.

In the Sooners’ last three wins in the series, Texas has thrown for an average of 59 yards more than Oklahoma. 

But the Sooners were still effective through the air in those games, throwing for at least 261 yards each time.

OU hasn’t beaten the Longhorns with less than 235 yards passing since 2014, when Trevor Knight helped lead the Sooners to a 31-26 victory.

Last season, Oklahoma came into the game with little realistic hope of moving the ball effectively through the air.

Not only did the Sooners come into the game with a true freshman quarterback in Hawkins, but their wide receiver corps was riddled with injuries with Deion Burks, Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony all among the players who missed the Red River Rivalry.

Hawkins wound up throwing for 148 yards in the Sooners’ 34-3 loss, with freshman Zion Kearney finishing as OU’s leading receiver with four catches for 45 yards.

No other Sooners’ receiver had more than 21 yards receiving.

Michael Hawkins Jr., Sooners
So far this season, Oklahoma has been much better in the passing game, though that took a dip last week with Hawkins under center instead of Mateer.

In the first four games, Mateer has averaged better than 303 passing yards per game.

Hawkins threw for 162 yards in last week’s 44-0 win over Kent State.

“I thought he had great eyes,” offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said of Hawkins. “He knew where to go with the ball. Really on point a lot of times. There’s some things maybe we could clean up just with his footwork that’ll allow him to throw a little bit easier.”

Mateer was listed as questionable on the initial SEC availability report released Wednesday.

Regardless of who is at quarterback, the Sooners have a much deeper receiving group this season.

In 2024, OU had just one receiver post more than 100 yards in a game — JJ Hester’s 112-yard game vs. Maine.

So far this season, the Sooners have three different receivers — Isaiah Sategna, Burks and Keontez Lewis — who have posted 100-plus yards in a game.

Sategna has been the Sooners’ leading receiver in each of the last three games.

“It’s a lot of dogs,” Javonnie Gibson said of the Sooners’ receiving group. “They work very hard, and that’s one thing I like about them, and we’re a family.”

Oklahoma Sooners, Javonnie Gibso
Texas’ defense has been solid against the pass this season, ranking 33rd nationally, allowing 180.6 yards per game through the air.

Last week, though, Florida threw for 298 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Dallas Wilson had six catches for 111 yards and two scores.

The Longhorns have five interceptions so far this season.

Texas was without star cornerback Malik Muhammad in the 29-21 loss to the Gators.

Muhammad was listed as probable on Wednesday availability report.

Ryan Aber
RYAN ABER

Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall. Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13. He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.

