Oklahoma Officials Aware of John Mateer Betting Allegations
Sooners on SI can confirm reports from SoonerScoop and ESPN that Oklahoma officials are “aware” of quarterback John Mateer’s alleged Venmo activity, which references sports gambling.
On Monday evening, multiple users on X (formerly Twitter) found what appeared to be Mateer’s transaction history on Venmo — a mobile payment service — under the username “John-Mateer-5.” Three transactions on the account — dated Nov. 19, 2022, Nov. 20, 2022 and Nov. 23, 2022 — alluded to sports betting.
The account was switched to private late Monday, but while it was still public, numerous screenshots captured what appears to be financial transactions and activity attributed to Mateer. In the screenshots, the first transaction is labeled “sports gambling.” The second transaction says “sports gambling (UCLA vs USC).”
Evidently, the second of those transactions refers to the 2022 installment of the rivalry game between the Trojans and the Bruins, which USC won 48-45.
Both of the first two transactions were directed from "John-Mateer-5" to an account with the name Richard Roaten — but the username is “landonroaten.” Landon Roaten is an offensive lineman who was also a true freshman for the Cougars in 2022. Roaten's alleged account paid Mateer's alleged account in the third transaction, which was labeled "ultra sports gambling FIFA World Cup."
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- How Oklahoma TE Carson Kent Has Become Comfortable in Ben Arbuckle's Offense
- How Oklahoma OL Michael Fasusi Got 'Mentally Stronger' Throughout the Offseason
- Oklahoma Loses Commitment of Elite 2026 Athlete to Florida
At the time of these transactions, Mateer was a true freshman at Washington State, where he played the first three seasons of his college career. Mateer played in only one game in 2022, throwing a touchdown pass against Stanford on Nov. 5.
Roughly two hours after the first posts of Mateer’s alleged Venmo transaction history, the account “John-Mateer-5” was made private.
Mateer came to Oklahoma after his lone season as WSU’s starting quarterback in 2024. The dual-threat quarterback logged 3,139 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year while also rushing for 826 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.
In the transfer portal, Mateer was ranked the No. 3 transfer quarterback in the 2025 offseason by 247Sports, behind only Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee) and Carson Beck (Georgia), who transferred to UCLA and Miami, respectively. Mateer has taken all of the first-team reps at quarterback since arriving on campus and is expected to be OU's Week 1 starter.
According to NCAA rules, student-athletes who are found to have wagered on contests in their own sport face a 50 percent loss of one season of eligibility. The NCAA also requires education on sports gambling rules and prevention for student-athletes who commit wagering violations.
Sooners on SI can also confirm the reports that Mateer has consistently denied to university officials ever being involved in betting.
Oklahoma begins the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Illinois State.