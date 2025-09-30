Oklahoma QB Michael Hawkins Jr. is a ‘Completely Different Player,' per Teammates
NORMAN — After Michael Hawkins Jr. was thrown into the fire as a true freshman in 2024, his teammates have confidence that he will keep the Sooners’ offense flowing.
Hawkins, a sophomore, is set to make his fifth-career start on Saturday against Kent State. He will start in place of John Mateer, who underwent surgery on his right hand after injuring it during OU’s 24-17 win over Auburn.
Hawkins saw SEC experience last year, taking over the starting quarterback role in place of Jackson Arnold midway through the season. Arnold later took the job back, but Hawkins started OU's conference games against Auburn, Texas and South Carolina.
Defensive back Reggie Powers III, who was also a true freshman in 2024, has seen significant growth in Hawkins since he was called upon for the first time last year.
“You can just tell the game is slowing down for him,” Powers said. “... Mike’s always been a confident guy. He’s never playing nervous or nothing like that, so when you see a quarterback doing that, it helps us have confidence in him. We know if he has confidence in himself, we can trust him too."
Hawkins played in seven games and started four in 2024. His most notable performance came in his first-ever start against Auburn, when Hawkins helped the Sooners overcome a three-score fourth-quarter deficit and win 27-21. The quarterback finished his freshman season with 783 passing yards, 204 rushing yards, four total touchdowns and two interceptions.
So far, Hawkins has appeared in only one game in 2025. He relieved Mateer late in the Sooners’ 42-3 win over Temple, but he threw only three passes in the garbage-time situation.
Though Hawkins hasn’t seen a large amount of game action this year, his comfortability in OU’s offense is significantly higher than it was last year, per offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu.
“He's a lot more confident out there,” Nwaiwu said. “I think all aspects of Mike's game have improved, especially with this new offense. I'm just super excited to have him. It feels good because it feels like we have two quarterbacks we can win with.”
Hawkins has big shoes to fill.
Mateer registered 1,215 passing yards, 190 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns and three interceptions in his first four games, leading OU to a 4-0 record and ranked wins over Auburn and Michigan. Prior to his injury, Mateer was the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy with plus-750 odds, per ESPN BET Sportsbook.
Tight end Jaren Kanak leads Oklahoma in receiving with 307 yards on 18 catches. Even though his connection with Mateer has been so reliable early in the season, Kanak believes that his production — as well Oklahoma’s other receivers and tight ends’ — will continue with Hawkins behind center.
“He’s a completely different player,” Kanak said. “We went through a whole spring with him, there was a lot of rotation in the spring. Everybody knows their role and how to do their role in a winning way, so it’s pretty seamless.”
The situation is far more favorable for Hawkins this year than it was in 2024.
Oklahoma dealt with a serious injury bug throughout the season, with several offensive linemen and wide receivers missing multiple games with various injuries. The Sooners averaged only 24 points per game on the year, which was the second lowest mark in the SEC.
The offense now has an identity, thanks largely to offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, who joined OU’s staff in December. That bodes well for Hawkins as he looks to play admirably in relief of Mateer.
“It’s also been really good to get him into a system with the great coaches we have,” Kanak said.
There were highs and lows in Hawkins’ seven outings in 2024. But between the offense’s improvement and his personal development, the quarterback is confident that he will keep the Sooners moving down the field with ease.
“I feel like it’s a great situation to be in right now, just to have those guys around me and the support staff,” Hawkins said. “Being in the fire last year helped me a lot just with my process and knowing the game and being in there and being able to command a huddle.”