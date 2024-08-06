Oklahoma RB Gavin Sawchuk on Doak Walker Award Watch List
Preseason awards keep rolling in for Oklahoma running back Gavin Sawchuk.
The Sooners’ explosive sophomore from Colorado is among 88 players nominated to this year’s preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award.
The award is named after the former three-time All-America from SMU and is awarded annually to the best running back in college football.
This year’s watch list also included last year’s winner, Ollie Gordon of Oklahoma State. Gordon is trying to join Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon and Texas’ Ricky Williams as the Doak’s only two-time winners. University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October.
Sawchuk, a 5-foot-11, 200-pound third-year sophomore from Littleton, CO, was previously nominated for the Danny Wuerffel Trophy, which goes to the college football player who displays equal excellence in football, citizenship and academics.
Sawchuk led the Sooners in rushing last year when he ran for 744 yards and nine touchdowns on 120 attempts and averaged 6.2 yards per rush. He also caught 15 passes for 102 yards.
Sawchuk’s total numbers weren’t overwhelming last year, but he overcame a preseason injury to finish the season with five consecutive 100-yard games against Oklahoma State, West Virginia, BYU, TCU and Arizona.
Sawchuk missed the season opener, got one carry for one yard against SMU, and ran the ball nine times for 25 yards and a score against Tulsa. He then ran seven times for 20 yards against Iowa State and carried just once for minus-one yard against Texas.
He broke out with 63 yards and a score against UCF, including a long touchdown to clinch the victory, but then got just six carries for 19 yards in the loss at Kansas.
From there, Sawchuk averaged 123.4 yards per game and 7.2 yards per carry.