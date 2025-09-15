Oklahoma RB Tory Blaylock Receives SEC Weekly Honor for Temple Game
Tory Blaylock’s excellent freshman season continued in the Sooners’ 42-3 win against Temple, and he received an award for his performance.
The SEC named Blaylock, OU’s first-year running back, the conference’s Freshman of the Week.
Against the Owls, Blaylock ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. He was the Sooners’ leading rusher as OU compiled 228 yards on the ground in the 39-point win.
Blaylock’s 14 carries were the most of any Sooners running back in the 2025 season. His longest rush in the Temple game went for 25 yards in the third quarter, which is the longest play by an OU running back this season. One play after Blaylock’s scamper, OU quarterback John Mateer rushed for 51 yards and a touchdown.
Through three games, Blaylock is Oklahoma’s leading rusher with 166 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
As a team, the Sooners have compiled 469 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in their first three games. Mateer is just behind Blaylock at 161 rushing yards.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Column: Oklahoma Loses QB Prospect to LSU, But Was it a Shock? And is it Forever?
- Sooners in the NFL: Ex-Oklahoma Players Square Off in Super Bowl Rematch
- How to Watch No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Auburn
Blaylock, from Atascocita, TX, was a consensus 4-star prospect in the Class of 2025. He rushed for 1,262 yards and 26 touchdowns as a high school senior while also registering 304 yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions. He chose Oklahoma over offers from Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State.
Blaylock’s award is OU’s second SEC weekly honor of the 2025 season, as Mateer was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Michigan.
Oklahoma moved to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25, released Sunday, after its dominant performance against Temple. The Sooners were No. 13 in the poll before their win in Philadelphia.
OU has allowed only one touchdown in its first three contests, and that came on a 75-yard run from Michigan running back Justice Haynes in the Sooners' 24-13 win over the Wolverines. Oklahoma has outscored its first three opponents — Illinois State, Michigan and Temple — 101-19.
The Sooners open SEC play against Auburn on Saturday.
The Tigers are ranked No. 22 in the AP poll and have earned wins over Baylor, Ball State and South Alabama to begin the season 3-0. Former OU quarterback Jackson Arnold is Auburn's starting signal-caller, and he has thrown for 501 yards and four touchdowns in his first three games with the Tigers.