Sooners in the NFL: Ex-Oklahoma Players Square Off in Super Bowl Rematch
February’s Super Bowl LIX battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs consisted of several former Sooners.
The teams met again in Week 2 of the 2025 regular season on Sunday, with Sooners lining up on both sides.
The Eagles, winners of Super Bowl LIX, beat the Chiefs again on Sunday, this time winning 20-17.
Though his stat line wasn’t eye-popping, former OU quarterback Jalen Hurts led Philadelphia to the win.
Hurts finished Saturday’s game with 101 yards on 17-of-25 passing. He rushed for a touchdown on the Eagles’ trademarked “Tush Push” play in the fourth quarter to make it a two-score game.
Lane Johnson, another former Sooner, started at right tackle in the winning effort. Johnson is a six-time Pro Bowler and has played his entire NFL career with the Eagles.
On the other side, ex-Oklahoma wideout Hollywood Brown caught five passes for 30 yards. Brown is playing in his second season with the Chiefs, though he only appeared in two regular-season games last year, due to a shoulder injury.
Offensive lineman Creed Humphrey also started for the Chiefs. Humphrey, a center, was a First Team All Pro pick in 2024.
Billy Bowman shines in primetime
In the Atlanta Falcons’ Sunday Night Football game against the Minnesota Vikings, safety Billy Bowman Jr. was one of his team’s best defenders.
Bowman logged his first-career interception in the second quarter. He finished the game with four tackles, two solo tackles and two pass deflections in addition to the interception, helping the Falcons win 22-6.
Bowman was a fourth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. At OU, Bowman was a First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2023 and started all 12 of the Sooners’ regular-season games in 2024.
For the Vikings, former Sooner defensive tackle Jalen Redmond notched six tackles, three solo tackles and a sack after recording two tackles in the Vikings’ Week 1 win against the Chicago Bears.
Murray leads Arizona to 2-0 start
Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, helped his team improve to 2-0 on Sunday.
Murray completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 220 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Arizona Cardinals beat the Carolina Panthers 27-22. The dual-threat quarterback also rushed for 32 yards on seven carries.
In Week 1, Murray threw for 163 yards and two touchdowns as the Cardinals defeated the New Orleans Saints.
Murray is playing his seventh season in the NFL after spending three years in Norman. He has made the Pro Bowl twice for the Cardinals and won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2019.
At OU, Murray started only one season. He led the Sooners to an 11-2 record, throwing for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions en route to winning the Heisman.
Sooners chip into Cowboys’ epic win
As usual, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a major part of the Dallas Cowboys’ offense on Sunday.
Lamb led Dallas in receiving with 112 yards on nine catches. He didn’t find the end zone, but Lamb’s reliability was crucial for the Cowboys, as they beat the New York Giants 40-37 in a back-and-forth, overtime thriller.
Lamb was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has made the Pro Bowl four times since entering the league. The wideout was a consensus All-American in 2019 and was a two-time All-Big 12 pick.
Linebacker Kenneth Murray was one of Dallas’ better defensive players in the win, logging seven tackles, five of which were solo. Two of his tackles went for a loss.
Murray, a 2020 NFL Draft selection, is playing his first season with the Cowboys. He played four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before spending 2024 with the Tennessee Titans.
The linebacker played three seasons for the Sooners, declaring for the NFL Draft after his junior year. He was a First Team All-Big 12 pick in 2019, his final year of college football.