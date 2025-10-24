Oklahoma Receives Good News About Injured Offensive Lineman
One Sooner offensive lineman saw his status upgraded in Thursday’s SEC Availability Report, while another saw his downgraded.
Offensive tackle Logan Howland is probable to play in Saturday’s game against Ole Miss after initially being listed as questionable in Wednesday’s report. Transfer tackle Derek Simmons, on the other hand, is now doubtful after being graded as questionable on Wednesday.
Howland has been absent from OU’s last two games after suffering an injury on his first snap against Kent State in Week 6. In five games this season, Howland has logged a 58.3 overall offensive grade, per Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Simmons suffered an injury in the first quarter of the Texas game but played the entirety of last week’s win in Columbia.
The offensive tackle, who transferred to OU from Western Carolina ahead of the 2025 season, has played in 341 offensive snaps over six games for the Sooners.
Defensive back Gentry Williams and running back Jovantae Barnes both remained questionable in Thursday’s report.
Williams, a senior, exited in the first quarter of last week’s game against South Carolina with a shoulder injury and did not return. The defensive back has played in six of Oklahoma’s seven games so far in 2025, registering 10 tackles, six solo tackles and two pass breakups.
READ MORE OKLAHOMA SOONERS
- Live Updates From Oklahoma's Third Battle Series Contest
- Where Does Oklahoma GM Jim Nagy's Salary Rank Amongst His Peers in College Football?
- Oklahoma's Defense Need to 'Execute' Against Electric Ole Miss Offense
Barnes suffered an undisclosed injury before the Sooners’ game against Texas, which they lost 23-6. The running back missed last week’s game against South Carolina.
Barnes has played in just four games thus far in 2025, meaning he can play another season at OU if he doesn’t appear in any more regular-season contests this year. He has rushed for just 45 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries so far.
In addition to Simmons, wide receiver Keontez Lewis is doubtful for Saturday, as he was in Wednesday’s report.
Lewis suffered a frightening injury in the first quarter of OU’s 44-0 win over Kent State. The wide receiver played in the Texas game, but coach Brent Venables revealed afterwards that Lewis suffered a setback against the Longhorns, which caused him to miss last week’s game against South Carolina.
A transfer from Southern Illinois, Lewis has compiled 226 yards and two touchdowns on 19 catches in 2025.
Three offensive linemen — Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor — are out for Saturday’s game.
Everett suffered a season-ending injury, while Sexton hasn’t played since OU’s season opener against Illinois State. Taylor has yet to appear in a game for the Sooners this year.
For Ole Miss, tight end Dae’Quan Wright was upgraded from questionable to probable. The 6-4, 255-pound tight end has caught 19 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.
Kickoff between the Sooners and Rebels is scheduled for 11 a.m.