Oklahoma Running Back Earns Second SEC Weekly Honor of 2025 Season
Oklahoma’s run game woke up in its 26-7 win against South Carolina, and much of the Sooners’ success on the ground can be traced to true freshman running back Tory Blaylock.
The first-year Sooner was named the Southeastern Conference’s Freshman of the Week on Monday after rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Blaylock’s big day against the Gamecocks started early, and he didn’t really slow down.
On Oklahoma’s opening drive, Blaylock got the Sooners out of bad field position, rushing for 18 yards on second-and-20. OU converted on third down and generated momentum after Blaylock’s run.
Oklahoma drove down the field, and Blaylock capped off the strong opening drive with an 18-yard touchdown rush.
Blaylock played 38 offensive snaps against South Carolina and finished the 19-point win with a 67.7 Pro Football Focus (PFF) overall offensive grade.
Blaylock’s stellar outing was much-needed for the Sooners after they ran for just 48 yards in their 23-6 loss to Texas one week prior. OU also got a valuable rushing contribution from Xavier Robinson against the Gamecocks, as the sophomore tailback finished the game with 58 yards and a touchdown on 11 touches.
Through seven games, Blaylock has run for 391 yards and four touchdowns, and he is averaging 4.5 yards per carry. Blaylock leads Oklahoma in rushing yards and carries, though quarterback John Mateer has more rushing touchdowns (five) than him.
This week marks Blaylock’s second time winning SEC Freshman of the Week honors, as he also earned the award for his performance against Temple in Week 3. In that game, Blaylock rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.
Altogether, Oklahoma has won six SEC weekly awards this season.
Mateer was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week for the Michigan game, Grayson Miller and kicker Tate Sandell have both won Special Teams Player of the Week honors once and defensive end R Mason Thomas was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the Auburn game. Now, Blaylock has won SEC Freshman of the Week twice, putting OU’s total at six.
Oklahoma improved to 6-1 after its win over the Gamecocks and jumped one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 in the newest AP Top 25, released on Sunday.
The Sooners will look to continue climbing this week, when they host No. 8 Ole Miss.