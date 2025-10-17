Oklahoma RB Trending in Wrong Direction Ahead of South Carolina Game
It appears more and more likely that Oklahoma will be without one of its top running backs against South Carolina.
Tailback Jovantae Barnes was listed as doubtful on Thursday’s SEC Availability Report. The running back was graded as questionable on the first report of the week, released on Wednesday.
Barnes didn’t appear in either of OU’s last two contests after playing in the Sooners’ first four games. The running back has rushed 19 times for 45 yards and a touchdown so far this season, and he has also caught one pass for 16 yards.
OU coach Brent Venables revealed on Tuesday that Barnes suffered an injury prior to the Sooners’ game against Texas.
Barnes is one of four players graded as doubtful for the South Carolina game, along with wide receiver Keontez Lewis, tight end Kade McIntyre and offensive lineman Logan Howland. Lewis, McIntyre and Howland were all listed as doubtful on the first availability report of the week.
Lewis, a transfer from Southern Illinois, against Texas after suffering a scary, game-ending injury against Kent State the week before. He finished the game against the Longhorns with two catches for 16 yards.
McIntrye has played in only one game — the Sooners’ 42-3 win over Temple — in 2025. The redshirt sophomore combined for seven appearances in his first two seasons at OU, playing a reserve role on offense and special teams.
Howland suffered an injury early in OU’s Week 6 game against Kent State after playing in each of OU’s first four games. Howland has played right tackle, left tackle and left guard thus far in 2025, and he posted a 58.4 offensive grade in his first five appearances of the season.
As revealed in Wednesday’s report, offensive linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor are out for the contest against the Gamecocks.
Venables announced on Sept. 16 that Everett will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. His only appearance of 2025 came against Illinois State in Week 1.
Sexton only appeared in OU’s season opener against Illinois State, aggravating a knee injury that plagued him in the back half of the Sooners’ 2024 campaign. Sexton started the first eight games of 2024 before suffering his injury.
Taylor hasn’t played in a game yet in 2025. Despite coming to OU as a consensus 4-star prospect, Taylor has appeared in only 16 games for the Sooners.
There were no new players added in the second injury report of the week. As revealed yesterday, quarterback John Mateer and offensive lineman Derek Simmons are both fully cleared to play against the Gamecocks.
Saturday’s game will begin at 11:45 a.m.